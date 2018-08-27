Three QPR players called up for International duty next month

Three Queens Park Rangers players have been called up for International Duty next month, as teams around the country prepare for a two-week break from league fixtures.

Despite a disappointing start to the season, there are a few players who have caught the attention of their respected national sides.

Tomer Hemed, Conor Washington and Osman Kakay have been called up to the Israel, Northern Ireland and Sierra Leone national squads respectively.

Who and how?

Hemed, who arrived on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last week, featured for the R's in Saturday's 1-0 win over Wigan, where he grabbed the winning goal on his debut for the club. Hemed was just one of two debutants on Saturday - Nahki Wells, who has also signed on a season-long loan from parent club Burnley, also made his first appearances for QPR at Loftus Road.

The Israeli forward has been selected in two fixtures next month. He will first travel to Albania on 7 September to compete in the UEFA Nations League, before heading back to the UK to face his teammate and fellow striking partner Conor Washington's Northern Ireland in Belfast four days later in a friendly match.

Northern Ireland will play at home to Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League, before hosting Israel next week in the friendly fixture.

Defender Osman Kakay has earned his first international call-up for Sierra Leone, who will play Ethiopia on 9 September in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as they look to qualify for the finals in June of next year, which will be held in Cameroon.

The young full-back has featured in Steve McClaren's team this season, predominantly at right-back with the long-term injury absence of Darnell Furlong. Kakay has earned four starts under McClaren already this season, to add to his total of nine senior appearances made for the club.