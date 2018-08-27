Ben Foster: "These are the wins we need"

Watford secured a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on Sunday, which maintained the Hornets’ perfect record to begin the 2018/19 Premier League season.

In a tense affair, Javi Gracia’s side were able to secure all three points for the third match in a row following the wins over Brighton and Burnley, which keeps Watford in the Champions League places for another week.

A key component of a resilient performance from the Hornets was goalkeeper Ben Foster, who has revealed his current delight in a post-match interview with the Watford YouTube channel.

Watford run victorious despite a shaky start

Palace enjoyed the better of the chances in the first half, and the hosts may have considered themselves lucky to be level at the break. However Watford got their win after a scintillating start to the second period.

“It was similar to last week against Burnley,” Foster said. “The first half was a bit sluggish and then we came out in the second and we were like a different team. We need to address how we start games but I can’t fault any of the lads, they were absolutely class. I know I made a couple of saves but that’s what I’m there for really.

“I think after the pre-season we had the lads look really fit. We’re doing a lot of work in training during the week and it’s showing on the pitch in the send half. Again, the lads in front of me were brilliant and I think we could’ve scored more than the two that we did.”

The Hornets continue their strong start to the season

The last time Watford began the season with maximum points from the first three games was in 1982/83, when Graham Taylor’s Hornets came second in the table behind Liverpool — which, ironically or not, is the shape of the top two now.

As such, there’s an infectious air of optimism floating around Hertfordshire at the moment, with many fans speculating how far this team can go under Gracia.

Foster said: “We’re buzzing, it’s a huge win. To get off to the start that we have is really impressive, but I think we deserved it too.

“There are the wins we need,” he continued. “If you beat one of the big six or seven they’re bonus points, but beating teams like Palace and Burnley and Brighton, they’re teams around us that we need to be beating. Not only do we get points from them but obviously it stops them from getting points as well, so there are our bread and butter really.

The shot-stopper concluded: “Like I say, it’s a fantastic start but fair play to the lads, they’ve really worked their socks off for this.”