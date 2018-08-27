Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: Hammers players ratings as impressive start ends in defeat

West Ham United were defeated for the third time this season as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

Going to the Emirates, whatever team you're always expected to be underdogs. West Ham however started on the front foot and were one-nil up after 25 minutes through Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic.

Arsenal responded quickly with left back Nacho Monreal scoring on the half hour mark. The Gunenrs controlled and dominated the second half, scoring two other goals through a Issa Diop own goal and Danny Welbeck scoring two minutes into stoppage time to end the game 3-1.

Defence

Lukas Fabianski - 6/10: Provided hope for the Hammers with several good saves however couldn't do anything really to stop the three goals.

Ryan Fredericks - 8/10: Undoubtedly one of the best players on the pitch for West Ham. After a poor debut against Liverpool, the defender has improved his performances.

Fabian Balbuena - 6/10: The new signing has seemed to struggle next to the sometimes unreliable Ogbonna however against Arsenal was better than his previous two performances.

Issa Diop - 6/10: Played centre back in replacement for Ogbonna, providing a good debut for the Hammers despite the own goal which did cause West Ham the game.

Arthur Masuaku - 6/10: The offensive left-back did cause Hector Bellerin problems with his overlapping runs however the Spanish right back did get the better of Masuaku for the third goal.

Midfield

Carlos Sanchez - 7/10: Calm and collected on the ball and did his duties with not much fuss. He intercepted and won the ball back repeatedly, possibly edging his place in the side over Mark Noble.

Jack Wilshere - 4/10: A very poor return to the Emirates after his move away from Arsenal this summer, look nowhere the standard he is capable of.

Robert Snodgrass - 6/10: Missed a late chance in the first half which he probably should've finished. The winger will be frustrated that he didn't affect the game as much as he could.

Michail Antonio - 6/10: He had the beating of Bellerin from the first whistle, influenced the game well however lacked that final finishing touch.

Attack

Felipe Anderson - 8/10: No one else better on the pitch for West Ham, he was full of flair and composure with the ball at his feet. The Brazillian played far better in a more central position giving Bellerin and Guendouzi nightmares.

Marko Arnautovic - 7/10: He spurned a very good chance into the side netting after just ten minutes which should've put the Hammers ahead. However, the forward took his next chance after great play between him and Felipe Anderson. The Austrian lead the line well and unlike the other games worked extremely hard in the pressing the Arsenal defence. He Picked up a knock in the second half and unfortunately was forced off.