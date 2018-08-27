Frustrated figure of Manuel Pellegrini against Chelsea but happy with a good draw

West Ham United

Manuel Pellegrini frustrated that opportunities where missed...

Opinion: Could Carlos Sanchez be West Ham&#039;s saviour in midfield?
Carlos Sanchez was a bright spot in the Hammers' loss on Saturday

Opinion: Could Carlos Sanchez be West Ham's saviour in midfield?

After an impressive performance against Arsenal, the Colombian could be the solution to the Hammers' midfield woes.

Jcoog10
Jack Coogan

The signing of Carlos Sanchez was by far the most underwhelming move of the summer transfer window by West Ham United.

After an extremely strong summer, the Hammers' capped it off by signing the 32-year-old for £2m to fill their biggest need; a defensive midfielder. After the first two games of the season, it was apparent that Sanchez would have to be a success or else Manuel Pellegrini's men would be in big trouble.

Providing Defensive Stability

On Saturday, the Colombian international got his chance in the starting XI against Arsenal, and he did not disappoint. Sanchez did what West Ham fans have not seen enough of over the past few seasons; he sat deep, held his position, and broke up play constantly.

The 32-year-old provided a shield for the back four that Mark Noble and Declan Rice weren't capable of doing for the Hammers so far this season, and it showed. Fabian Balbuena looked a much improved player against the Gunners, and £22m debutant Issa Diop also impressed bar his unlucky own goal.

Sanchez's defensive discipline also allowed fullbacks Ryan Fredericks and Arthur Masuaku to push forward and get involved in attacks the way Pellegrini wants them to. Both Fredericks and Masuaku troubled Arsenal with their pace down the flanks and always looked a threat on the attack.

Without Sanchez, Arsenal could have easily exploited the space in behind them as Liverpool did time and time again two weeks ago. However, West Ham's new number 15 held his position and almost formed a back three with Diop and Balbuena when the Hammers were on the attack. With Sanchez in the team, West Ham look much more capable of playing the kind of football that Pellegrini wants, and that showed with the performance on Saturday.

Embed from Getty Images

Capable on the Ball

The 32-year-old was also very good on the ball at The Emirates, showing that he is more than capable of contributing to the attacking side of the game as well.

The Colombian had the second highest pass accuracy out of West Ham's starting XI on saturday, completing 87% of his passes. Sanchez helped spring counter attack after counter attack for the Hammers, who looked at their most dangerous on the break. the Colombian's ability to spread the play also stood out on Saturday, as he continually found teammates in space with cross-field passes who could cause the Gunners problems.

Sanchez's debut was a very impressive and encouraging one. The 32-year-old has a lot to prove in the Premier League after a disastourous stint at Aston Villa, but against Arsenal he showed he's determined to prove his doubters wrong. If he can continue to perform like that, West Ham may have finally found a solution to their defensive midfield problem, for at least this season.

VAVEL Logo

    West Ham United News

    West Ham United vs Macclesfield Town Preview: Hammers looking to go one step closer to Wembley

    2 days ago

    West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea: First clean sheet for the Hammers as Chelsea's unbeaten run continues

    4 days ago

    West Ham United vs Chelsea Preview: Hammers looking to make it back-to-back wins

    5 days ago

    Manuel Pellegrini: We must be confident against unbeaten Chelsea

    6 days ago

    Declan Rice praises his teams near perfect performance in 3-1 win against Everton.

    6 days ago

    Manuel Pellegrini delighted with Hammers efforts following first victory of the season

    8 days ago

    Lucas Perez: I never refused to warm up

    8 days ago

    Everton 1-3 West Ham United: Player ratings as the Hammers get their first points

    9 days ago

    Everton 1-3 West Ham United: Yarmolenko brace helps Hammers to first points of the season

    11 days ago

    Opinion: Why West Ham United should back rather than sack Manuel Pellegrini

    21 days ago

    West Ham United 0-1 Wolverhapton Wanderers: What went wrong for the Hammers?

    24 days ago