Richarlison earns first Brazil call-up as Theo Walcott eyes England recall

Everton winger Richarlison has earned his first call-up to the Brazilian national team.

The former Fluminense forward has been called up ten times at the U20 level for his country but after joining Everton this summer, stated that earning a call-up to the Seleção was a big target of his.

Now, with fixtures against the United States and El Salvador upcoming during the looming international break, Brazil coach Tite has selected the Everton man to replace his former Fluminense teammate, Pedro who has dropped out with a knee injury.

The call-up comes at a bittersweet time for the 21-year-old who has started the new season with the Blues in flying form but was sent off on Saturday during the draw away at AFC Bournemouth.

He is suspended until Marco Silva’s side face Arsenal at the end of September but the Blues boss, who brought the forward to the Premier League last season, will be glad at the prospect of his player keeping up his match sharpness with his national team during the break.

Walcott eyes Three Lions return

Richarlison’s fellow winger Theo Walcott is aiming to earn an England recall after an impressive start to the new campaign for the Blues.

The Everton forward has scored two in two for Silva’s side so far this term and impressed last season under former boss Sam Allardyce after joining the club during the January transfer window.

Walcott has won 47 caps for the Three Lions, however, the 29-year-old has not featured for England since a 2016 substitute appearance against Spain, when he was called up by then-interim boss Gareth Southgate.

Yet, he is targeting a return to England duty as Southgate, who has been spotted at two of Everton’s three games already this season, prepares to name his squad for upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and the United States.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw, Walcott said: “My ambition is to play well for this club, and for this club to achieve what I believed they can when I joined it. And then, if I play well, who knows?

“But yes, that’s obviously that’s one big time for me to get back into the England squad. I haven’t been in there for a couple of years and hopefully, I get back in.”

“You always want to play for your country,” the forward concluded.