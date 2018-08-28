Leicester City 4-0 Fleetwood Town: Foxes ease into third round with emphatic victory

Leicester City cruised into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-0 thumping of Fleetwood Town at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts were in control within eight minutes as Christian Fuchs hit a stunning volley. Vicente Iborra was the next to find the net as he nodded home unchallenged as the Foxes' went into the break with a comfortable advantage.

Kelechi Iheanacho got a third immediately after half-time with a clinical finish before Rachid Ghezzal rounded off the scoring with a lovely, curling strike.

Firecracker from Fuchs puts Leicester ahead

Despite the scoreline, Joey Barton's men started promisingly in the East Midlands as Harrison Biggins seized upon an error from Iborra. The 22-year-old then forced a solid stop out of debutant Danny Ward.

Although, it was to be the Foxes who claimed an early lead. From a corner, the ball fell to Fuchs, who was making his first appearance of the season, approximately 25 yards out. He then struck a stunning volley that crashed into the top corner.

Claude Puel's men could have had a second only minutes later as Iheanacho raced beyond the Fleetwood defence but the Nigerian was unfortunate to strike the post.

Vicente Iborra rises highest to double advantage

With half-time approaching, the Foxes did eventually stretch their lead. Fuchs, who was showing considerable quality against the League One outfit, whipped in an excellent cross. Iborra had managed to shake his marker and simply nodded the ball beyond Paul Jones to notch his fourth goal for the club.

Puel's troops could have all-but finished off the tie before the break as they twice spurned opportunities to notch a third. Shinji Okazaki's wicked volley was somehow kept out by the Fleetwood stopper before Iheanacho raced onto the rebound but his header came back off of the upright.

The former Manchester City striker eventually got his goal and it came only seconds after the restart. Marc Albrighton lifted a ball over the Fleetwood defence and found Iheanacho. The Nigerian controlled well and slotted past Jones in the visitors' goal with his left foot.

Embed from Getty Images

Ghezzal curls home a pearler

The scoring was completed with another fantastic goal - this time from Ghezzal. Making his first start, the Algerian winger exchanged passes with Adrien Silva before curling home a stunning drive into the top corner for his first goal since his summer move from Monaco.

The Foxes did not relieve the pressure on the Fleetwood goal in the closing portion of the game. Jones pulled off two great saves as he denied Albrighton and then Demarai Gray one-on-one.

However, there were to be no more goals as Puel's troops secured their progression with a comfortable victory. They now turn their attention back to league action and their home clash with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.