Simon Mignolet left disappointed as Liverpool refuse to sanction late sale

Simon Mignolet has been left disappointed at Liverpool's refusal to sanction a late move away from the club this summer.

With just days of the European transfer window remaining, as the Premier League one shut a few weeks ago, Liverpool will keep Mignolet registered until the January window at least.

Having lost his place to Loris Karius last season, Mignolet's position at Anfield became more strained when Liverpool paid a record fee to land Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker from AS Roma in July.

Throughout his time on Merseyside Mignolet has always maintained that he wouldn't settle with second choice, despite a number of high profile errors eventually losing him his starting place permanently.

Mignolet has missed his chance

It's thought that despite the aforementioned Karius' Champions League final blunders, Liverpool were happy to keep the German as number two this season and let Mignolet move.

However, after Mignolet rejected offers from the likes of Fulham and AC Milan, manager Jurgen Klopp offered Karius his exit route with a two year loan deal to Besiktas.

With youngsters Kamil Grabara and Caoimhin Kelleher deemed too inexperienced to be the main back-up to Alisson, that's left Mignolet as designated benchwarmer for the next few months.

With chances likely to be hard to come by after Alisson's impressive start, Mignolet will expect to find himself playing in the Carabao Cup. That's an opportunity he doesn't seem to be relishing, judging by comments made in Belgium earlier this week.

"I find it bizarre that Karius was loaned whilst I also had options to be loaned," Mignolet said.

"For some reason that was not possible. A goalkeeper who was preferred to me last year may leave on a loan basis. How strange."