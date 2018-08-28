Reading vs Watford Preview: Royals look to upset perfect Hornets

Javi Gracia will take on his first ever Carabao Cup match tomorrow, as his high-flying Watford side head to Reading for the second round of the competition.

Whilst Watford have got off to the perfect start in the top tier of English football, it has been a very different start to Paul Clement's Reading in the second tier.

To get here, they beat fellow Championship side Birmingham City 2-0 to in the first round.

Watford's poor Carabao record

Whilst Watford fans have been in awe of the club's incredible start to their fourth season in the Premier League, not many will be expecting much from the Carabao Cup opener.

The last time that the Hornets made it past Round Two was way back in the 2013-14 season, and that was only to Round Three. The last time that they made it past Round 3 was back in 2008-09; where Tommy Smith was the top scorer for the club and they finished 13th in the Championship.

It has been a dreadful competition, for much of the history that it has been around, for the Hertfordshire club and one that has seen them lose 3-2 against Bristol City at home and, much worse, 2-1 against Gillingham at Vicarage Road the season before.

Reading could fancy their chances tomorrow evening nut their record hasn't been too much better.

They have enjoyed winning one or two matches frequently, but the last time the Royals reached more than Round Four was back even further in 1997-98, reaching the Quarter-Finals; when they were in the old Division One. They have only managed more than Round Four once more in the history of the competition; also reaching the Quarter-Finals.

But, having reached Round Three multiple times, Reading will certainly think that they can beat what will most likely be a weakened Watford side.

Embed from Getty Images Bristol City players applaud the fans after they defeated Watford in last season's Carabao Cup

Rough start for Royals

Moving on from the competition that the two face tomorrow night, Reading have faced an awful start to their sixth consecutive season in the Championship.

After losing their first three matches - against Derby, Nottingham Forest and Bolton respectively - they have slightly improved with two draws against the newly-promoted Blackburn and Aston Villa.

However, after five games played, two points is not nearly good enough for a club that two seasons ago, featured in the Championship play-off final - being inches away from the Premier League and only losing on penalties to Huddersfield Town.

Since that defeat, the club's fortunes appear to have turned. Manager Jaap Stam, who led the club to the play-off final, was sacked in March of this year and replaced by current manager Clement - with the club finishing only 3 points from safety, and fifth from bottom.

However - following a last minute Sam Baldock penalty at Villa Park on Saturday, Reading will be feeling confident. Clement himself said post-match that he "wants to do well in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday."

So, whilst it has been a win-less start for the Royals, they will be hoping for different fortunes in the cup - which could see their league form boosted as well.

Embed from Getty Images Yanic Wildschut scores to give Bolton a 1-0 victory at Reading earlier in the season

Hornets Buzzing

It has been a very different start for the Hornets, however, in the league above their opponents. They sit 4th in the Premier League after three matches and are one of only 4 teams to have maintained a 100% start to the 2018-19 season; following a 2-0 win over Brighton, a 3-1 win over Burnley and a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

It is the first time that the club has ever won the opening three matches in a top division season and it has given hope that the club's central ambition of Europe - or the fans' ambition of a Top 10 finish - could be on the cards; especially the latter.

In all three of their opening performances, the Hornets have impressed - especially in the opening two - and have been noticed by many pundits; centrally the likes of Troy Deeney.

Whether the Hornets can keep up their perfect start to the season is another matter, as it is nearly a guarantee that Gracia will play a weaker Starting XI - which could see the likes of Stefano Okaka start.

The Watford manager may be eager to take the Hornets on a cup run, as well as a high finish in the Premier League, in his first full season in charge of the club. Yet, he'll have to overcome recent history as it has been a long time since the side had a League Cup run.

Embed from Getty Images Watford players celebrate taking a 2 goal lead against Crystal Palace which would see them maintain a perfect start

Previous meetings

The most recent meeting between the two sides happened in March 2015 - Watford's promotion season from the Championship - and ended in a comfortable 4-1 victory for the Hornets.

On the scoresheet that day was Almen Abdi, Matej Vydra, Troy Deeney and Fernando Forestieri for Watford and Jem Karacan for Reading.

The last game between them at tomorrow's location, the Madjeski, ended in a 1-0 victory for Watford - with an Abdi goal on that day as well.

The Royals' last victory against the Hornets came the season before Watford gained promotion, winning 1-0 at Vicarage Road.