AFC Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham United: Hammers leave it late to avoid cup embarrassment

Both AFC Wimbledon and West Ham United opted to field strong lineup's for this Carabao Cup second-round encounter, looking to gain bragging rights in this London derby, as well as gain some confidence following similarly poor starts to their league campaigns.

Whilst it was the away side who dominated the vast majority of the game, the home side also had their say, and for a large proportion of the game looked as though they could cause a shock.

The home side rapid out of the blocks

Manuel Pellegrini's West ham outfit have had a poor start to the season, losing all of their first three Premier League games, and had a horrendous start to life in cup competitions under their new manager.

Just two minutes in, and their first defensive test of the game, the Hammers went a goal down, as the League One side got off to a dream start as Mitchell Pinnock's corner was expertly nodded in by Joe Piggot.

After going a goal up, many would've expected the home side to sit back and look to defend their lead, although this wasn't the case as their early dominance continued, launching long balls into the box at every opportunity with both Pigot and his strike partner, James Hanson, causing a tough time for the Irons' back four.

Hammers dominant in possession

After riding the early storm for the Dons, the top-flight side began to show their quality, having almost all of the ball and beginning to create chances, the most notable of all in the early stages falling to Andriy Yarmolenko, who got on the end of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez's through ball, before firing over the bar.

This pressure became too much for the home side after 18 minutes, as Rod McDonald, desperate to keep his side in front, brought down Chicharito who was put through on goal following a teasing ball into the middle by Lucas Perez, warranting a second yellow card for the defender - an already uphill battle against superior opposition now looking even tougher.

Second-half and more of the same from the away side as they continued to dominate almost all of the ball, with the addition of Felipe Anderson only proving to add more pressure on to the Wimbledon backline, who in fairness were doing very well to stay organised at the back.

As the hour mark approached, another golden chance for the away side as roles were reversed and this time Yarmolenko setting up Chicharito after doing brilliantly down the right-wing, although the under-pressure Mexican scuffed his effort wide - Neil Ardley's men hanging on by the skin of their teeth.

Pressure finally seeks reward from an unlikely source

Following an enormous amount of pressure since McDonald early red card, Pellegrini's men finally got their reward just after the hour mark.

Half-time substitute Anderson, who had dictated play brilliantly since coming on, picked out fellow new signing Issa Diop, whos drive from range rocketed into the back of the net, simply too much for Tom King in the Wimbledon goal, a huge moment of relief for Pellegrini and his players.

Following the equaliser, there was no hesitation from the Premier League side to continue to look to dominate the game in search for a second goal, with Diop almost scoring a second minutes after his first, as he rattled the bar with a close-range header.

Eventually, West Ham did get their noses in front, with Angelo Ogbonna getting a late winner, tapping home unmarked following a teasing Robert Snodgrass corner - heartbreak for the home side to concede such a soft goal after defending heroically for so, so long.

An element of surprise in both of the Irons' goals, coming from the centre-back pairing, despite so much attacking talent being on show at the Cherry Red Records stadium.

In the dying seconds of this encounter, Chicharito wrapped up the win for the visitors, as the home side pushed for an equaliser the Mexican used his pace to hit them on the counter-attack, before rounding the keeper and sliding the ball home - a more likely goalscorer seeking his reward following an energetic performance, in which he caused a lot of headaches in the Dons' defensive line.

Both sides could walk away happy

Despite eventually conceding three times, Wimbledon can be very proud of their efforts in this one, matching Premier League opposition for a large proportion of this fixture, despite being a man down from very early in the game.

A valiant showing that Ardley's men will take a lot of positives from.

Meanwhile, Pellegrini's men will most likely just be happy to finally get a win this season - the first of the Chilean's reign at the London stadium.

Next up both sides will turn their focus to their respective leagues, with Wimbledon travelling to Burton Albion whilst West Ham host Wolverhampton Wanderers.