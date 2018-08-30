Jon Walters returns to struggling Ipswich Town on short-term loan deal

Republic of Ireland international Jon Walters is set to bolster the attack of an Ipswich Town side currently rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

The 34-year old veteran will be looking to fire his former club up the table during an initial five-month loan period.

Making his name at Portman Road

After spells at nine different clubs between 2000 and 2007, Walters was signed by Ipswich from Chester City where he finally found his calling. The forward-cum-right midfielder made a name for himself as a combative attacking player who caused problems for many defences in the Championship.

Walters netted 32 times in 146 matches as a regular across three-and-a-half seasons. His power and strength was enough to tempt then Stoke City manager Tony Pulis into a £2.75 million deal as the striker returned to the Premier League for the first time since 2002-03 when he made just four appearances for Bolton Wanderers.

Within months of signing for the Potters, Walters received his first international cap from Giovanni Trapattoni, the start of an international career that has seen him score 14 goals in 53 matches with all but three of those strikes manufactured in Dublin.

Embed from Getty Images

Knee injury limits Burnley appearances after impressive spell at Stoke

Walters went on to be a key figure for Stoke, netting 62 times in 271 appearances across seven campaigns. After reaching an FA Cup final in his first season, Walters did not miss a single Premier League match between August 2011 and May 2013.

Yet the experienced striker was snapped up by Burnley as appearances became limited in his final two seasons, signing for £3 million in July 2017. However, a recurring knee injury thwarted his attempts to become a regular at Turf Moor, making just five appearances last season.

Although Walters did feature in an Europa League qualifier at the beginning of this campaign, the signing of Matej Vydra appeared to demote the striker further down Sean Dyche's pecking order and he was allowed to join Ipswich a day before the loan window closed.