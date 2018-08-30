Jurgen Klopp felt aggrieved by the refereeing as his side lost to Chelsea on Wednesday night (Photo credit: Clive Rose: Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp: We feel unlucky...

Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana recalled to England squad

Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana have been included in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for September's fixtures against Spain and Switzerland.

joshuakerr97
Joshua Kerr

Gareth Southgate has recalled Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana to his 23-man England squad for the Three Lions September fixtures against Spain and Switzerland

The Reds duo missed this summers World Cup in Russia that saw England reach their first semi-final of the competition since 1990. 

However, both will be in contention to feature for England when Southgate and his side kick off their Nations League campaign against Spain before facing Switzerland at the King Power Stadium in a Kick It Out international friendly.

Gomez' good start rewarded

Gomez has been rewarded for his outstanding start to the season where his impressive centre-back partnership with Virgil van Dijk has propelled the Reds to the top of the Premier League table with the Merseyside outfit the only team yet to concede a domestic goal.

The 21-year-old defender missed England's impressive tournament following ankle surgery but has since made a full recovery and is relishing life back with Liverpool.

Gomez made his senior England debut against Germany last November and will be hoping to add to his three international caps as he hopes to feature alongside his fellow Reds teammates.

Fellow Liverpool teammates Lallana, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also been called up to represent their countries.

Lallana was another Red who agonisingly missed out on the World Cup due to a lengthy injury throughout the 2017/18 season that restricted him to limited game-time that meant he wasn't picked for selection.

With a full pre-season on his back and despite only three minutes of playing time for Liverpool this campaign, the 30-year-old midfielder has been brought back into the fold by Southgate.

Henderson and Alexander Arnold have retained their places following their involvement in the summer tournament that saw England narrowly miss out on the final when they were defeated in extra-time by Croatia losing 2-1.

Full England squad 

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City) Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

