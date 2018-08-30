Manchester City vs Newcastle United preview: Another tough test for the Magpies

After a miserable cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest during the week, Newcastle United's attention switches back to the Premier League as a trip to the Etihad awaits them.

Rafa Benitez will be hoping for a reaction from his players on Saturday as the Magpies go in search of their first victory at a ground that has brought little to no success in recent years.

The impossible

If Benitez is to pull off the seemingly impossible and get a win over Pep Guardiola's men he will have to ensure his players are ready to spend the majority of the game without the ball.

The Spaniard will likely set up the same as he did against Chelsea last week however, he will probably go more defensive and play with the striker where the number would play.

This is likely to cause anger and frustration amongst many pundits, but this is how Benitez got a Championship squad to finish 10th in the Premier League last season.

Newcastle are hoping to have Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles back to face the champions this week. However, this game is likely to come too soon for influential midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Embed from Getty Images

A match to forget

After the frustrating start to the season, the Magpies have made most fans will just want to this game to be over with as quick as possible and keep the scoreline down to a minimum.

Newcastle aren't going to be relegated or in a relegation battle because of games like this, but, Manchester City will see this game as a certain three points and anything else will be a failure.

Many fans will want Newcastle to press the Citizens from the start as Wolves did but that isn't the way Benitez wants to play against the top teams.

Newcastle will set up to frustrate City's star-studded side and get a 0-0 draw but try and steal all three points from a counter-attack or a set-piece.