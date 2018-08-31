Everton handed Southampton Carabao Cup third round tie after seeing off Rotherham

Everton will play host to Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Blues were handed the home tie during Thursday night’s draw after they were able to see off Rotherham United on Wednesday evening.

Marco Silva’s side will host Mark Hughes’ Saints during the week commencing September 24th following their September 23rd trip to face Unai Emery’s Arsenal at The Emirates.

Hughes’ side have already made the trip to Goodison Park this season, falling to a 2-1 defeat after first-half goals from Theo Walcott and Richarlison wrapped up the win for Silva’s Blues.

Danny Ings struck back for the Saints late in the second-half but the Blues were able to see the win out.

The two sides have only ever met once in the League Cup during the 1971/72 season. The Saints ran out 2-1 winners during the second round tie at The Dell.

Goals from Bobby Stokes and Tom Jenkins handed the Saints the win in what was to be the final game for legendary Everton defender Brian Labone.

Blues see off Millers

Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson helped the Blues through against Rotherham on Wednesday night.

Millers midfielder Will Vaulks struck back for the visitors with less than five minutes to play but no sooner had Paul Warne’s side cut into the deficit had Calvert-Lewin wrapped up the tie.

Icelandic playmaker Sigurdsson opened the scoring just shy of the half-hour mark, turning home Sandro Ramirez’s cross-cum-shot after the Spanish forward had carved opened the Rotherham back-line.

Calvert-Lewin doubled the Blues’ lead just after the hour mark, heading home from inside the six-yard box from Lucas Digne’s deep cross.

The Millers made the last ten minutes nervy for Silva’s side with Vaulks heading home from a corner.

Despite that, the Blues sprung a break up the other end led by captain on the night Tom Davies. The 20-year-old laid in his pal Calvert-Lewin who was unmarked just inside the Rotherham box.

The forward checked his touch, took a look at goal and curled home beautifully past a beaten Lewis Price.

Silva’s side - who made eight changes on the night - could, and should, have been much more comfortable on the night having 20 attempts on goal but poor finishing from a number of Everton players kept the visitors in the tie.