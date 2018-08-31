Everton vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Buoyant Blues host winless Terriers

Everton play host to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, looking to keep their unbeaten start to the season going.

Marco Silva’s side are yet to be defeated after an opening day draw to Wolves, a 2-1 home win over Southampton, a draw away at AFC Bournemouth and a Carabao Cup win at home to Rotherham United.

In front of them this week are David Wagner’s Terriers who are yet to win in the Premier League so far in this campaign.

It’s been a tough start to the second season in the top-flight for the Terriers so far. A battling opening day defeat at home to Chelsea was followed by a 6-1 mauling away at Manchester City.

However, they had a big chance to beat Cardiff City at home last weekend but were unable to convert a number of key chances.

Despite that, Wagner’s side are a tough outfit and will be looking to spring an upset at Goodison Park.

Everton, however, are undefeated in 20 home league matches against teams in the bottom half of the table, winning 17 of those. They’ll want to avoid a slip and continue that run this weekend.

Last Meetings

Both meetings between the two sides last season resulted in 2-0 wins for the Blues.

The Terriers made their first league visit to Goodison since 1971 last December in what was to be former Everton boss Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge.

A Gylfi Sigurdsson goal minutes after the half-time interval set the Blues on their way to victory before Dominic Calvert-Lewin wrapped up the three points with 15 minutes to play.

In the return game at the John Smith’s Stadium, it was an almost identical story for Everton.

Cenk Tosun opened the scoring minutes prior to the half-time break before Idrissa Gueye finished the game off with just shy of 15 minutes to play.

It was a key day for the visiting fans as they began to ramp up their efforts to make their voices heard about the displeasure of watching Allardyce’s style, ultimately leading to his departure at the end of the season.

A look at: Huddersfield Town

The Terriers currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, holding on to one point following that draw at home to Cardiff last weekend.

Wagner’s side have, so far, been on the end of a tough set of opening fixtures but will be desperate to put points on the board before the impending international break disrupts any early season rhythm.

They haven’t won at Goodison since 1937, losing 12 of the subsequent 14 away games - drawing the other two.

If the visitors are looking for positive omens for the game, however, they can point to their away game at Watford last season.

The Hornets, then managed by Blues boss Silva, were swiftly dispatched of by the Terriers 4-1 - their biggest margin of victory away from home last season.

Team News and Predicted XI’s

Everton will be without a number of key players on Saturday.

Richarlison serves the second of his three-game suspension for picking up a red away at Bournemouth. Michael Keane was stretched off late in the day away at the Vitality Stadium and won’t be back for a month.

Summer signing Bernard is sidelined with a small muscle problem, potentially opening the door for want-away young attacker Ademola Lookman to start.

Influential midfielder Gueye missed the midweek cup win with a knee strain and is a doubt.

For the visitors, they will be without midfielder Jonathan Hogg as he serves the second of his three-game suspension.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer is sidelined with a knee injury so Jonas Lossl will return between the sticks.

Summer signing Ramadan Sobhi is also out injured with a knock to his knee but is likely to return after the international break.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Baines, Holgate, Zouma, Schneiderlin, Davies, Sigurdsson, Lookman, Walcott, Tosun

Huddersfield: Lossl, Kongolo, Durm, Jorgensen, Schindler, Hadergjonaj, Williams, Mooy, Billing, Pritchard, Mounie

Match Day Stats