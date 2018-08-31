Kasper Schmeichel signs new five-year contract at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a new five-year deal with the Midlands club.

The Danish goalkeeper will now remain at the King Power Stadium after extending his deal that was originally set to run out in the summer of 2021. It also ends speculation surrounding his future at the club with reports in the summer linking the goalkeeper with the likes of Chelsea and AS Roma.

'I'm happy to be here'

Upon penning his new deal with the club, the now 31-year-old struggled to hide his delight at extending his say. Talking to LCFC.com, Schmeichel said: “I’m happy to be here for many more years. I’ve spent the majority of my career here now and had some amazing times, so hopefully we’ll have some more.

“I’ve felt at home at the Club from day one, everyone made me feel really, really welcome."

Schmeichel has enjoyed plenty of success in his time in the Midlands including a Championship title, a Premier League crown and managing to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The former Manchester City stopper suggested that he was looking forward to even more positive times with the Foxes.

He said: “Like I say, it’s been an amazing experience, it’s something that will be with me for the rest of my life, but it’s no way over, I want more.

“I want to bring more success to the Club. I’ve loved every minute and hopefully we can keep going in the right direction.”

Shrewd stopper

Schmeichel arrived at Leicester City way back in 2011 in a reported £1million deal from Leeds United. He has been magnificent in the blue shirt since having racked up 299 appearances for the club. He has kept 97 clean sheets in that time.

The Dane has started the current season in great form, too. Despite having only kept one clean sheet, he has made important saves in the Foxes' victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton.

He will make his 300th appearance for Leicester City this weekend as Claude Puel's men aim to halt Liverpool's perfect start to the 2018/19 campaign.