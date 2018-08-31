Liverpool teenage goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher signs new long-term contract

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him on Merseyside for the foreseeable future.

The 19-year-old keeper is one the bright young prospects to progress from the academy and the teenager is very much determined to move up the pecking order in Jürgen Klopp's squad.

The Republic of Ireland youth international is a regular first-team member at Melwood and his time training alongside Brazil No.1 Alisson Becker will only benefit the youngster for seasons to come.

Kelleher represented the Reds three times throughout their summer pre-season and his efforts have been rewarded with a long-term deal.

Here to stay

His new contract places him likely as Liverpool's third-choice goalkeeper falling behind Alisson and Belgian international Simon Mignolet.

Following his new deal, Kelleher expressed his delight at penning his new contract. He said: “I’m very happy to sign a long deal with the club.

"I’m really enjoying my football here so I was happy to sign. Once the deal came in and I was happy, it was an easy decision really,” Kelleher told Liverpoolfc.com at Melwood.

“I’ve been doing the same things but getting better every day. Training at Melwood, you improve much more. Alisson and Simon and Kamil are here and we train to the highest level every day.”

Youngster determined to continue improvement

The Cork-born goalkeeper joined the Reds from Ringmahon Rangers in his home city three years ago and his incredible progress has been recognised by his German manager.

Fellow goalkeeper Loris Karius has also departed Anfield for a season-long loan deal with Turkish outfit Besiktas. The German only joined from Mainz 05 last summer but had a difficult debut campaign, having had criticism for his performances in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.