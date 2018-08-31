Jurgen Klopp felt aggrieved by the refereeing as his side lost to Chelsea on Wednesday night (Photo credit: Clive Rose: Getty Images)

Liverpool FC

Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mané nominated for August Player of the Month award

The two Reds players have been in fine form to ensure the Reds secured maximum points from their opening three games to sit at the top of the Premier League table.

Joshua Kerr

Liverpool duo Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk have both been shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Month award for August as their inspired starts to the season see the pair fighting for the first individual awards of the season.

The two Reds stars have made the final seven-man shortlist that will be announced in the upcoming days.

Mané will be looking to swoop the August award similarly to how he did last season following another blistering start to the Premier League campaign. 

The Senegal international fired twice at Anfield in the Reds' comprehensive 4-0 victory over West Ham United on the opening weekend whilst his late goal at Selhurst Park wrapped up the points in a vital 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on the opening Monday Night football of the season.

Outstanding Van Dijk would be a worthy winner

Meanwhile, van Dijk is another individual who has been in imperious form following his supreme performances at the heart of the Reds defence. 

The club's record signing has been a colossus at the back for Jürgen Klopp and his side with a man-of-the-match performance at Selhurst Park that saw the Dutchman a dominant figure throughout the 90 minute period.

The Netherlands captain won everything in his path when thrown against former Red Christian Benteke and the 27-year-old defender has been paramount in ensuring the Reds are the only team left in the division yet to concede a goal.

The duo will face competition from Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) and Roberto Pereyra (Watford).

Klopp amongst the managerial awards

The Reds have also seen their German boss nominated for the managerial accolade with Klopp making the four-man shortlist for the August award. 

The 51-year-old manager has seen his strongest start to a Premier League season securing maximum points from his opening three games for the first time in his Anfield tenure.

Mohamed Salah's goal against Brighton at home ensured the Reds completed a perfect start Klopp's third full season in charge whilst his addition of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker has ensured Liverpool are yet to concede domestically this campaign.

Klopp faces competition from Javi Gracia (Watford), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur) and Maurizio Sarri (Chelsea) for the award.

