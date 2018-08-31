Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both sides look to continue their unbeaten record

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Vicarage Road on Sunday to face Watford as both sides look to keep their 100% win record this season.

Spurs will be hoping to continue from where they left off at Old Trafford on Monday after an emphatic win.

Meanwhile, Javi Gracia's side slogged out a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday to make it three wins from three games.

Spurs on a roll

Mauricio Pochettino's side received a lot of criticism leading up to their opening game against Newcastle United after bringing in no new signings.

However, Pochettino's men have made it three wins from their first three games.

The latest victory coming at Old Trafford where Spurs beat Manchester United 3-0 on a memorable night for the Spurs faithful.

Spurs have had a poor record under Pochettino away to the other 'top six' sides but in their last three games against them, they have taken seven points.

Bogey team

Watford have failed to beat Spurs in a league match since a 1-0 victory in 1987.

In the previous seven meetings between the two sides in the Premier League, the Hornets have only managed to earn a point.

Spurs have enjoyed the meetings against Watford but they were held to a draw in their last trip to Vicarage Road.

However, this time around both sides enter the game on maximum points and will be hoping to end the game with their 100% win record in tac.

Team news

Mauricio Pochettino announced on Friday his captain, Hugo Lloris will not be fit to play on Sunday after picking up a thigh injury in training.

However, Pochettino believes the Frenchman will return in time for Liverpool's trip to Wembley.

Victor Wanyama has returned to full training after a lengthy spell out after picking up a knee injury in pre-season.

Erik Lamela will also be assessed before the game, he picked up an injury in the warm-up ahead of the Manchester United game.

As for Watford, Tom Cleverly remains injured and will not feature on Sunday after his lengthy injury.

However, Gerard Deulofeu may make a return to the squad after the Spaniard missed the beginning of the new season.