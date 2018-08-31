Top five: Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur games

Both Watford and Tottenham Hotspur have started the season in exceptional fashion, each side picking up three victories from three matches in the Premier League.

It is set to be an enthralling game at Vicarage Road on Sunday and the two clubs have produced some exciting matches in all competitions.

Let’s take a look at five of the best from the past.

5. Watford 1-2 Tottenham, League Cup, December 2008

Following relegation from the Premier League during the 2006-07 campaign, Watford and Spurs locked horns once more in the fifth round of the League Cup.

The North London club were the favourites going into the fixture having won the trophy seven months earlier, beating rivals Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley.

The Hornets, who were managed by Brendan Rodgers at the time, took a shock lead through Hungarian striker Tamas Priskin inside 13 minutes.

On the stroke of half-time, Spurs were awarded a penalty which was converted by Roman Pavlyuchenko.

The Premier League side dominated the match and took a deserved lead after 76 minutes with Darren Bent’s near-post strike flying past Watford goalkeeper Scott Loach.

Spurs managed to reach the League Cup final once again but they came up short this around, losing to Manchester United on penalties.

4. Watford 1-2 Tottenham, Premier League, December 2015

While the Hornets were adapting superbly to life back in the top-flight under Quique Sanchez Flores, Spurs were going strong and looking to mount a title challenge.

The visitors took an early lead through Erik Lamela who picked the ball up from near the halfway line and produced a composed finish past Heurelho Gomes.

The Hornets battled back and just before the interval, Odion Ighalo produced a classy goal, as his strength and skill enabled him to nutmeg Eric Dier in the area and score past Hugo Lloris.

Watford were reduced to 10 men just past the hour mark when Nathan Ake caught Lamela with a high challenge but Spurs had to wait until the 89th minute before they took advantage of the extra player.

Heung-min Son secured all three points for Spurs with a cute flick which went through the goalkeeper’s legs. The hosts felt aggrieved as the South Korean appeared to be offside in the build-up to the goal.

Tottenham ended the campaign in third place whilst Watford secured Premier League safety for the first time in the club’s history.

3. Tottenham 3-1 Watford, Premier League, March 2007

Although this turned out to be a one-sided match, it will also be remembered for one goalkeeper getting beaten by another.

Under Aidy Boothroyd, the Hornets struggled to make a mark in the Premier League that season and they were more or less condemned to relegation by the time they visited White Hart Lane.

Watford almost reached half-time with the score at 0-0 but Jermaine Jenas changed that with a header from a Pascal Chimbonda delivery.

The magic moment for Spurs supporters came in the second-half when goalkeeper Paul Robinson scored from a free-kick just outside his penalty area, which looped over fellow England international Ben Foster into the net.

Hossam Ghaly wrapped up the points for the hosts with a curling effort and although Watford striker Darius Henderson scored in injury time, it was turned out to be just a consolation.

2. Tottenham 5-2 Watford, FA Cup, January 1999

Both teams played out an incredible FA Cup third round tie in the season where Watford travelled to North London under the management of the great Graham Taylor.

By the 20-minute mark, supporters at White Hart Lane had already witnessed four goals with Spurs recovering from a Richard Johnson goal to lead 3-1, thanks to a Steffen Iversen double and a Darren Anderton penalty.

The Hornets pulled one back through Peter Kennedy but Tottenham restored the two-goal lead with an Allan Nielsen strike on the stroke of half-time – a common theme in matches between both clubs.

Ruel Fox put the game beyond any doubt with the only goal of the second half in the 87th minute.

Spurs would reach the semi-finals that season where they were eventually beaten by Newcastle United, whilst the Hornets went on to secure promotion to the Premier League.

1. Watford 3-6 Tottenham, League Cup, September 1994

You have to go back to the days when it was called the Coca-Cola Cup for Watford’s last victory over Spurs in all competitions.

It came in the second leg of the 1st Round with the Hornets securing a 3-2 victory at White Hart Lane, but it was in vain as they lost 8-6 on aggregate following an unbelievable first-legged tie at Vicarage Road.

After Watford took the lead within the first minute through Craig Ramage, Spurs bounced back in sensational fashion with Darren Anderton scoring the equaliser before Germany international Jurgen Klinsmann clinched a first-half hat-trick.

The hosts looked to produce a comeback of their own when Tommy Mooney got a goal back but Teddy Sheringham’s strike stopped Watford in their tracks.

Gary Porter then missed a penalty before Ilie Dumitrescu scored Spurs’ sixth goal of the match.

The Hornets produced the ninth goal of an exciting match through a Gary Mabbutt own goal and it will live long in the memory for those in attendance that night.