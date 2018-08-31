West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Both sides search for first Premier League win continues

Both West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be disappointed to have started the season winless from their first three Premier League games, with both having played well yet still featuring near the foot of the table.

As the games pass each side will become more and more desperate to get their first three points over the line, meaning this fixture is crucial for both Manuel Pellegrini and Nuno Espirito Santo. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the crunch fixture.

Summers of change for both sides

This summer both the East Londoners and the West Midlanders strengthened significantly, with Pellegrini kicking off his reign at the Hammers by bringing in 10 new names, and Wolves securing the signature of 11 new arrivals - exciting times for both sets of fans.

Although, inevitably, with a lot of new players signing for the same club at the same time, there is going to be a period of transition as they adapt to their new teammates and surrounding - possibly being the catalyst for the slow starts by both sides.

However, with Wolves bringing a point from champions Manchester City last weekend, West Ham looking more impressive with every performance, and both sides winning in the Carabao Cup this week, it is possible that two sides currently lingering around the bottom of the table could have an upturn in fortune and both will be confident going into this fixture.

Both managers will be happy on the injury front

Despite having a few key names still out, Pellegrini will most likely be thrilled with his injury situation following the quick recovery of Marko Arnautovic in order to potentially start at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The previously injured Michael Antonio could also feature in the Chilean’s starting 11, following being rested in the Irons’ midweek win over AFC Wimbledon.

For Wolves, no injury news is good news, as they only have one player missing for the trip to London, as the fixture comes too soon for Ivan Cavaleiro.

A difference in approach

A final point to mention about both of these sides is that they have had very, very difficult starts to the season, with West Ham facing both Liverpool and Arsenal away from home, whilst Wolves faced the runaway champions last weekend - resulting in both managers being forced to play a more defensive style than they may opt to on a week to week basis.

This could be a factor both sets of supporters could get excited over, as it could be one of the first opportunities they’ve had to see their new side in action as their manager would want them to play. An exciting concept that will no doubt result in all eyes being on the London stadium on Saturday at 3pm.