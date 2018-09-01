Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Fulham: Seagulls left to rue missed chances

Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham at The Amex stadium in front of 30,526 spectators.

Brighton & Hove Albion rued their missed chances against Fulham at the Amex after drawing 2-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, they will be pleased that they fought back to close the deficit after going two-nil down against the Cottagers.

The story of the game

The Seagulls were straight out the block and all over Fulham and had the first chance to take the lead in the 24th minute. Pascal Gross played the ball to Glenn Murray just inside the box and Luciano Vietto fouled the striker in the box.

Gross stepped up and took it, but Marcus Bettinelli got down to his right to pull the ball out of the bottom left corner of the goal.

Just before half-time, Fulham put their only effort on target in the half in the back of the net. Jean Michael Seri played a through ball which found its way to on-loan winger André Schürrle, who then slotted his effort into the bottom left corner.

Brighton then found themselves 2-0 down in the 63rd minute, when Lewis Dunk slipped and let in Aleksandar Mitrovic, who then had his first effort saved by Matthew Ryan, but then tucked away the rebound.

In the 67th minute, the Seagulls pulled one back as Anthony Knockaert picked up a loose ball and ran at the defense before squaring the ball to Murray, who then put his effort into the bottom left corner.

Then with seven minutes left Mitrovic handled inside his own box and Murray stepped up and slotted an effort into the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 2-2.

Brighton will rue their missed chances

The Seagulls had plenty of good chances to score more, however, they did not make the most of them. The biggest one was Gross's penalty, which he did not look confident about, as he missed the effort.

Solly March had a great chance three minutes into the second half when he played in by Davy Pröpper and he slotted his effort over well over the bar.

Brighton could have scored two or three more on another day if their finishing would have been better and probably would have gone on to take all three points.

This is something they will need to work on especially away from home when they may not get as many chances, as this could be the difference between staying up or relegation.

Murray put in a great performance

Murray put in a great performance on the day. He earned the first penalty thanks to a great spin inside the box.

He then had a glancing header from the corner following the penalty that went across the face of goal.

In the second half, he converted an effort to make it 2-1 after peeling off at the back stick to make space for the shot.

Then with seven minutes left he added his second of the game from the penalty spot, to secure a point.

Murray harried the defence and gave them an extremely tough afternoon and was rightly given the man of the match award by the match sponsors, for his efforts.