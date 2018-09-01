Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Pedro and Hazard strike late to continue perfect start

Chelsea continued their perfect start to life under Maurizio Sarri, winning their fourth consecutive game to start the Premier League season. Pedro and Eden Hazard were on target late in the second half to help the West London side secure a 2-0 win over a tough Bournemouth side at Stamford Bridge.

The two wingers sealed another three points for Maurizio Sarri, who will be enjoying his start in the Premier League so far. Eddie Howe, who once studied the Chelsea manager earlier in his career, will be disappointed that his side couldn't keep the Blues at bay for the full 90 minutes.

Pass, Pass, No Breakthrough

The hosts began the better of the two sides and controlled close to 90% of the possession in the early going. Despite the possession, chances came few and far between for Chelsea going forward and it was the visitors who almost grabbed the lead first. Diego Rico's delightful cross found Callum Wilson, but the striker fired over the bar from close range.

While Chelsea controlled the early proceedings, Bournemouth continued to cause a shaky backline problems and threatened on the counter attack whenever they could. Chelsea's best chance of the game came towards the end of the first half as Hazard laid the ball off to Marcos Alonso, who saw his shot deflect onto the post. A first half of few chances for both sides, but two good opportunities to break the deadlock.

Four out of four

The second half was much of the same for Chelsea as they dominated the possession category, something that is becoming the norm under Sarri. Ten minutes after the restart, Bournemouth almost grabbed the lead as Nathan Ake found himself with acres of space inside the box but lifted his shot over the bar. The former-Chelsea defender had the perfect chance to open the scoring on his old stomping grounds, but inexplicably missed from close range.

The deadlock was finally broken with 20 minutes remaining thanks to substitute, Pedro. The winger linked up with Olivier Giroud for a quick one-two, before shifting his feet and finding the bottom corner to make it 1-0. Pedro's third goal of the season got Chelsea rolling toward their fourth straight win, before that was confirmed by Eden Hazard with five minutes to go.

In typical Hazard fashion, the Belgian accelerated from a stand still, played a one-two with Alonso before hammering his shot past Asmir Begovic. Bournemouth made life tough for Chelsea and looked like they may nab a point, but Chelsea's quality prevailed late on.

The defeat for Bournemouth is their first of the new campaign, but seven points through four games is a strong start for the side on the South Coast. For Chelsea, this is the first time they have won their first four games since the 2014-15 campaign and they remain one of two teams to have won all of their games so far.

After four games, Chelsea sit second on 12 points while Bournemouth remain sixth on 7 points.