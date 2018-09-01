Leicester City 1-2 Liverpool: Foxes' players ratings as hosts are undone by flying Reds

Leicester City's three-match winning run was brought to an abrupt halt at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Foxes put in a valiant effort against a Reds' side flying-high at the top of the Premier League as Rachid Ghezzal became the first man to score against Jürgen Klopp's troops. However, first-half strikes from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were enough for the visitors to leave the King Power Stadium with the points.

Who performed the best for the Foxes despite their second league defeat of the campaign?

Defence

Kasper Schmeichel: 7/10 - Making his 300th appearance for Leicester, the Dane came into the clash fresh from signing a new contract. He looked confident on the ball but was not tested all too often. The 31-year-old could not do much for both goals.

Ben Chilwell: 7/10 - The youngster is starting to look increasingly assured on the left side of defence. Solid when defending and also a potent weapon in attack, Chilwell has become an important cog in the Foxes' team. Arguably faced with one of his biggest tests in Mo Salah, the academy product marshalled the Egyptian excellently.

Harry Maguire: 7/10 - As usual, solid from the England international. He is always a great performer and backed that up with another impressive display. Cool when in possession, the centre-back also produced a few key interceptions and defensive headers in crucial moments of the game. He could, however, potentially be disappointed with Mane's opening goal as he allowed the Senegalese to run past him pretty much unchallenged.

Wes Morgan: 6/10 - Despite being 34, Morgan still looks solid in the Premier League. He was able to silence Firmino for most of the afternoon. On the other hand, he still does not look totally comfortable on the ball and slowed Leicester down slightly when on the attack.

Ricardo Pereira: 6/10 - Playing in his favoured right-back position, the Portuguese international looked more confident defensively as he has done in previous games. He also got forward very well for the Foxes, creating a few crossing chances. The former Porto man also combined very well with Ghezzal. Having said that, he is sometimes guilty of leaving too much space in behind.

Midfield

Marc Albrighton: 6/10 - The former Aston Villa man was as always full of energy and endeavour, a huge plus of his performances. He was involved in a few nice exchanges with James Maddison but was not able to effect the game all too much until his withdrawal in the 61st minute.

Wilfred Ndidi: 6/10 - Another who has recently penned a new deal with Leicester, the Nigerian was not at his best against the Reds. The youngster did look strong in the tackle, winning the ball back numerous times, but his passing let him down and put Claude Puel's men in vulnerable positions on occasion.

Nampalys Mendy: 7/10 - The Frenchman performed extremely well yet again. He is starting to evoke memories of the departed N'Golo Kante with his excellent ability in the tackle and ability to burst forward with the ball. He did however tire towards the end of the game and was not as effective in the closing stages.

Rachid Ghezzal: 7/10 - Making his Premier League debut following his goal against Fleetwood Town in midweek, the Algerian kept his scoring streak going after he was teed up by Iheanacho. The summer recruit otherwise did well, finding pockets of space. He was also solid defensively too; winning his fair few headers and providing clearances.

Attack

James Maddison: 8/10 - Arguably the Foxes' man-of-the-match, Maddison was the team's chief creator. The former Norwich man was excellent at picking up pockets of space and slotting a team-mate in. He was cool and collected on the ball but a few passes did go astray. He should probably have found the net but Joe Gomez produced a stunning block for Liverpool.

Demarai Gray: 5/10 - Played as a striker, the England U21 international really struggled to have an impact on the game when pitted against Virgil van Dijk and Gomez. He forced a good stop out of Alisson in the first-half but that was the limit of his contributions.

Substitutes

Kelechi Iheanacho: 6/10 - Introduced in the 61st minute, the Nigerian did brilliantly to capitalise on Alisson's mistake and feed Ghezzal. He looked a threat in behind but was too often shrugged off of the ball by van Dijk.

Shinji Okazaki: 5/10 - Introduced with a quarter of an hour remaining, the Japanese international brought energy to the frontline but did not have much of an impact.

Daniel Amartey: N/A - The defender was brought on in the 88th minute so did not really get enough time to influence the game.