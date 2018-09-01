As it happened - A Glen Murray brace gives Brighton the 2-2 draw against Fulham

It's been a pleasure, bringing you live coverage of this stunning 2-2 draw between Brighton and Fulham. I've been Jakub Bobro, and I will see you next time.

95: Locadia wins a free kick in a solid position, but the referee ends the game before it could be taken. This match ends 2-2.

94: It's a good ball in for Mitrovic, who gets it, but is cornered in the penalty box. Le Marchand picks up a yellow after kicking the heels of Jahanbakhsh.

93: Montoya takes a volleyed shot outside the box, it dips but not on target.

Five added minutes!

90: Murray gets a free header, but not enough pace on it to trouble the keeper.

88: Sessegnon has given some trouble to Brighton now. Came through two players, but the ball gets stuck under his feet when he goes to shoot, so it's an easier save for Ryan.

87: Substitution: Calum Chambers comes on for Andre Schurrle, a defensively minded substitution.

84: Murray gets his second of the game and Brighton are looking more likely to get the winner now

GOAL! Murray hits a great penalty and the game is tied.

83: Penalty for Brighton for a Mitrović handball! He now gets booked for arguing too much. Glen Murray to take it.

82: Murray wins a free kick on the left, the referee books Johansen, who was not aware that he was too far forward.

80: Stephens won the ball very well, Locadia was too eager to make the run and was caught offside.

78: Montoya puts in a solid cross and Locadia gets it on target, not with enough power to put it past Bettinelli.

76: McDonald took a shot from long range, didn't dip enough to get on target. Chris Hughton has just had to tell Knockaert to calm down, the winger looking very unhappy with being subbed off. He has looked Brighton's most dangerous player on the day.

73: Substitution: A double change for Fulham with Stefan Johansen and Ryan Sessegnon coming on for Luciano Vietto and Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa. Brighton make two changes of their own, with record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jurgen Locadia on for Anthony Knockaert and Davy Propper.

72: Fulham drive forward on the counterattack after a giveaway from Knockaert. Seri finds Schurrle on the left, who cuts inside and takes a shot, blocked by Duffy.

67: Fulham give away the ball cheaply, Brighton get a three-on-two situation. Knockaert picked out the run of Murray on the left, who tucks it in from the first touch between the keeper's legs.

GOAL! Glen Murray puts the Seagulls back into this match!

64: Knockaert plays in a solid ball from the free kick, Duffy's header is not enough to redirect it on target.

62: It's a long ball from Bettinelli, Dunk loses the ball very easily after an awkward bounce, Mitrović wins it, takes a shot that is saved by Ryan but puts in his own rebound. Brighton in a lot of trouble now.

GOAL! Mitrović doubles the lead for Fulham!

60: Substitution: The first change of the match is from Brighton. Pascal Gross comes off for Yves Bissouma.

58: Montoya was asking for a penalty after breaking through to the area, but the referee doesn't think the contact from Le Marchand was enough.

57: Bettinelli than gave away possession from the goal kick, Knockaert dribbled through into the penalty area, but his cross was too fast for Murray.

56: A huge chance for Brighton! Propper comes up with an amazing through ball, March was through on goal, took a shot with his right but it went over the bar.

52: Propper gives away a free kick in a potentially dangerous position and picks up a booking. Schurrle goes for a shot but goes over the bar.

50: Fulham have been building up pressure, but as Fosu-Mensah was cutting inside, his pass to Anguissa was intercepted.

48: Gross takes a free kick from far out, Bettinelli comes out and saves, Duffy claims he was held down.

The second half is off!

A thrilling finish to the half as Fulham go ahead with Schurrle scoring his second in two Premier League games. Brighton must really be kicking themselves for missing the ultimate scoring chance, a penalty. The Seagulls have been more offensively active, taking seven shots, but only getting one on target. Fulham have had 62% of the possession.

Halftime!

One added minute.

45: The first booking of the match goes to Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens after cutting down Seri.

43: Seri lifts the ball over the defence just outside the box, Schurrle makes the run and finishes it well past Ryan.

GOAL!!! 1-0 Fulham!

41: Huge mistake by Mawson, who gives the ball away to Knockaert. The Frenchman had Murray on the left, but Seri wins the ball from behind.

40: Fulham win their first corner to Brighton's six, cleared by the first man.

37: Fulham committed men forward and Brighton break with March down the left, who takes a shot but it's blocked again.

36: Fulham press Brighton back into their own half and win the ball after a clearance.

34: A deflected ball bounces to Murray who muscles off Odoi, but the volley he takes flies way over the bar.

26: Murray with a chance off the corner at the near post, but his glanced header went over the bar. Two huge chances for Brighton, and this game has come alive.

25: SAVE BY BETTINELLI! A solid penalty from Pascal Gross to the bottom left corner, but the Fulham keeper saves it well.

24: It's a penalty! Vietto takes down Murray, who positioned himself well. A huge chance for the Seagulls.

23: The two sides have matched each other so far, neither allowing the other to get forward in the past few minutes.

16: Fulham get a chance as Vietto cut inside, found Schurrle out wide, but his cross caught Mitrovic behind his body, heading the ball over the bar.

14: Nice move from March as he dribbled past Le Marchand and Odoi, but his shot was blocked by Mawson.

11: Brighton with a half-chance, as a free kick finds Dunk on the far post who puts the ball back in but it's cleared.

9: Seri has the first shot of the evening. Solid build-up play from Fulham, Seri made some space for himself, took a well-placed shot, but the ball lacked pace and it was an easy save for Ryan.

3: Gross passed Le Marchand down the left with a good touch, but his cross blocked by Mawson. The German seems to have picked up a groin injury. Kayal warming up.

2: Brighton are the team with more initiative, driving forward, trying to break down the Fulham backline.

Brighton kick off the match!

The players walk on.

Just five minutes to kick-off!

Centre-half Alfie Mawson is making his Fulham Premier League debut after starting against Exeter City. Ryan Sessegnon is on the bench again, while the supposed third-choice keeper Bettinelli makes his second Premier League start of the season.

A few surprises on both sides, as Lewis Dunk's road to fitness must have been sped up to play in this match. Other than Montoya at right-back, Brighton field a side unchanged from last year, despite splurging the cash this summer to bring in players like Jahanbakhsh, Bissouma, Balogun, or Bernardo, all of whom are sitting on the bench.

Fulham (4-3-3): Bettinelli; Fosu-Mensah, Odoi, Mawson, Le Marchand; Zambo Anguissa, McDonald, Seri; Schürrle, Mitrović, Vietto.

Brighton (4-4-1-1): Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Knockaert, Pröpper, Stephens, March; Groß, Murray.

Team news are out!

The Cottagers are missing their young captain Tom Cairney due to an ankle injury and American centre-half Tim Ream for another week, but it's a relatively injury-free large squad at Slavisa Jokanovic's disposal.

Fulham are going to be coming to Brighton on a two-match win streak. The Cottagers beat Exeter City 2-0 at home after defeating Burnley 4-2 just two days prior. Fulham did start their season with losses against Crystal Palace and Tottenham, but seem to be gaining some form now.

Out of their first team players, Brighton are missing winger Jose Izquierdo and centre-half Lewis Dunk due to injury for at least one more game, but will have the advantage of an international break to get them back fit. Veteran right-back Bruno Saltor is back to training and so is summer signing Florin Andone, but neither is likely to start against Fulham.

Brighton had a tough fixture in the Carabao Cup, losing 0-1 Southampton at home. In the Premier League, Brighton have had mixed results to start their season, losing to Watford 0-2 and Liverpool 0-1, but earning a very impressive 3-2 victory over Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

My name is Jakub Bobro and I will be taking you through the preview of this fixture, an injury update, team news, and LIVE commentary once that time rolls around.

Good afternoon everybody and we’d like to offer you an extremely warm welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of Brighton vs Fulham in the Premier League. Kick-off from the Amex Stadium is scheduled for 15:00 BST so be sure to stick around!