West Ham United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Adama Traoré to the rescue for Wolves

Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers got their first win of the season after they beat West Ham United 1-0 on Saturday.

Wolves had to wait till the 93rd minute of the game to find the only goal, thanks to Adama Traoré, in the match despite making five shots on target prior to that. Both the sides had their chances, but Lukasz Fabianski and Rui Patrício stood solid in front of their goals to keep the score 0-0 until the very end.

An uneventful first half

Manuel Pellegrini made one change to his side that lost 3-1 to London rivals Arsenal last week, while Nuno Espírito Santos's Wolves remained unchanged. It was Aaron Cresswell who came into the starting line-up for the Hammers replacing Arthur Masuaku. The visitors, who came into the game on the back of an encouraging 1-1 draw against title defenders Manchester City, enjoyed slightly more of the ball than their opposition. However, they were not able to capitalise on it.

Although the ball kept on moving from one side of the pitch to the other, both the teams failed miserably in the final third of the pitch. The two sides could not produce any clear cut chances in the first fourty five minutes of the game, with only one shot on target each being made by them.

The Hammers tested Wolves goalkeeper Patrício just four minutes into the game. New West Ham arrival Felipe Anderson was given lot of room on the edge of the Wolves box giving him the opportunity to make a low shot on target, which was parried away by Patrício.

Just six minutes after that, Wolves' wing back Matt Doherty put Fabianski to the test by making a quick shot from outside of the box. However, the former Arsenal goalkeeper managed to push the ball away for a corner. There was not a single shot on target in the first half after the tenth minute of the game.

Apart from the two shots on target, the only relevant incident in the first fourty five minutes of the game was West Ham right back Ryan Fredericks, who made his home debut for the Hammers, getting booked for a clunky foul on Diogo Jota.

An open second half

West Ham manager Pellegrini decided to change things up at half time by bringing Andriy Yarmolenko on for Robert Snodgrass. Soon the home side looked like a threat in front of the Wolves goal, but still weren't able to find the goal that they were looking for. In the sixtieth minute of the game Cresswell's elbow caught Doherty's neck, resulting in the left-back being shown the yellow card.

Wolves refused to be shaken by their opposition's sudden threat as the Premier League newcomers responded with some good football. Just after Cresswell got booked, Raúl Jiménez made a powerful head on target only to be comfortably saved by Fabianski. It was a chance that some would argue that the striker should have done better.

Espírito Santo made his first substitution of the game in the 62nd minute of the game by bringing on Traoré for Jota. Just after two minutes, Pellegrini responded with a substitution of his own as Pedro Obiang replaced Jack Wilshere.

Yarmolenko had a shooting chance inside the Wolves box, but was excellently blocked by Conor Coady. Léo Bonatini, who came on for Helder Costa, had a shot saved fabulously by Fabianski just one minute after coming on. The goalkeeper did exceptionally well to come off the line and make sure the score stays 0-0.

West Ham made their third and final substitution of the match by replacing Antonio with Javier Hernández in the 75th minute of the match. Rúben Neves played a sweet pass to Jimenez, who is in the box, but the striker got the ball caught between his feet causing him to fall over. It was another chance that the forward could have taken advantage of in the game.

Next it was the turn of West Ham to try and take the lead. Marko Arnautovic made a great run away from the defenders before cutting to the left and driving a shot on target. However, Patricio made another great save right in front of the goal keeping Wolves in the game. The block made the goalkeeper to stay on the ground for a while, but the Portuguese number one got back into the game without much trouble.

Jiménez, who had a poor game, was replaced by Ruben Vinagre just three minutes before the end of the ninety minutes.

The late drama

Four minutes of stopage time was given and the game looked like it was going to end in a 0-0 draw despite both the sides trying hard. But it is not over until it's over. Carlos Sánchez is pressurised by Neves, who was comparitively quiet, and loses the ball to the youngster who passes it to Moutinho. The former AS Monaco player finds Bonatini who feeds Traore. The winger makes a run into the box from the right and beats Fabianksi in his near post with a low right footed shot to give Wolves the lead. They had left it late to get a goal. But it was the goal that mattered.

There wasn't enough time for West Ham to even try to get an equaliser as the referee soon after blew the whiste.