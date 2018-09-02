Everton 1-1 Huddersfield: Terriers earn valuable point on the road

Huddersfield Town earned a valuable point away at Goodison Park in a 1-1 draw against Everton.

David Wagner's side went into the game with an awful historic record against the Blues, with their last win at the ground coming back in 1937. Given Everton's strong form heading into the game, there was little evidence things would change here; running out 3-1 winners against Southampton, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Theo Walcott have been on good form so far this season and looked set to do further damage against the Terriers.

Embed from Getty Images

Huddersfield fight for valuable point at Goodison

The away side came out the blocks well, pressing Everton high up the pitch to prevent them from settling into the game and asserting any early dominance. Meanwhile, Florent Hadergjonaj and Adama Diakhaby posed a promising threat down the flanks, offering early optimism that Marco Silva's team could be exposed.

Both were in rampant mood, using their searing pace to break beyond Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman on either flank. It almost led to the first goal of the afternoon when Florent's cross picked out Steve Mounie, only for his header to be well clawed away by Jordan Pickford.

Showing far more intent and desire than their previous three games, Huddersfield looked the better of the two sides inside the opening thirty minutes, stifling any attacking threat Everton put together while creating opportunities on the break themselves.

Philip Billing's long throw-in nearly gave them the goal they deserved, causing mayhem inside the penalty area as Zanka almost coasted in to prod home past Pickford. Fortunately for Everton, their last ditch defending was enough to prevent them from going 1-0 down while a breakaway saw Cenk Tosun fire just over Jonas Lössl's bar.

Embed from Getty Images

Deserved opener for the Terriers evidence of improvement

A deserved goal for Wagner's side did eventually come from a dead-ball situation after Chris Lowe's corner found the head of Zanka at the near-post. Flicking the ball across the face of the goal, Billing was on hand to score his first ever Premier League goal and pile the pressure on Everton.

It didn't take long for the home side to respond though, with Calvert-Lewin steering Digne's cross into the far corner and beyond the reach of the goalkeeper. One goal each and a frenetic few minutes of football.

Everton almost grabbed a second as Gylfi Sigurdsson's corner found it's way to the six-yard line. Criminally, there was no-one in Blue on hand to convert the golden chance - a huge let off for Wagner's side and yet further indication of the defensive improvements still required.

Following the half-time interval, Huddersfield started as they left off with the flanks providing plenty of jow for Lowe and Diakhaby, the latter of whom should've put the visitors back in front before Kurt Zouma expertedly headed away the danger.

Both sides fought well in the second-half with the Terriers showing plenty of gusto to come away with a thoroughly deserved point at Goodison. On another day it could well have been all three given Mounie's quality up-front forcing Pickford into a number of crucial saves, but the game indicated the stark improvement from the opening three weeks of the new campaign.

The Premier League will now enjoy a two week break due to the international break, giving Huddersfield time to prepare for another crucial clash against Crystal Palace on September 15th.