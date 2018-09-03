Sean Dyche insists Burnley will regroup after Manchester United defeat

Sean Dyche has vowed that his Burnley side will regroup after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United left the Clarets with one point from their opening four games.

A double from Romelu Lukaku before the interval won the game for the Reds despite Marcus Rashford being sent off with 20 minutes to go for clashing with Phil Bardsley.

Difficult period

After the game a reflective Dyche said the tough schedule to start the season has been “a useful period of great experience." But he admitted it had been equally hard for his small squad.

"We’re at game ten already with only 16 or 17 outfield players for the majority of that period,” Dyche explained.

Lukaku opened the scoring after 25 minutes and then scored again right on half time which the Clarets manager described as “a real sickener.

"I thought we reacted well in the second half, we got about them a bit more. They still had some breakaway chances even when they went down to ten men, and in the end I’ve got no complaints," Dyche conceded.

“Any disappointment is quickly thought of in the same process as realities.” Dyche added.

United always strong despite difficulties

The manager was quick to heap praise onto Sunday's opposition, recognising the strength they possessed despite the recent troubles, which included a banner being flown over Turf Moor stating some United fans disgust at Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward.

"There is a lot of noise about Manchester United at the moment but facts are facts, they are a decent side.” Dyche stated.

"Sometimes there is a balance between disappointment and where they are to where we are. We know we are not in Manchester United’s league and it’s a massive challenge for clubs like ours to get close to those guys.” Dyche finished.

Burnley return to Premier League action when they travel to Wolves after the International Break.