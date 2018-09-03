West Ham United 0-1 Wolverhapton Wanderers: What went wrong for the Hammers?

After spending nearly £90m in the transfer window, expectations for Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham were through the roof.



Unfortunately, after not picking up a single Premier League point against both Bournemouth and Wolves at home, there's only one word that can describe the Hammers - disappointment.



But why?

Wrong tactics or wrong team selection?

With bringing in and playing near a whole new starting XI by a new manager with a completely new style of play there were always going to be problems.



And it looks like four games into the season, Manuel Pellegrini hasn't found his preferred setup, yet.



The core of the squad at least until January looks to be a 4-2-3-1 formation with Łukasz Fabiański in goal, Ryan Fredericks, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop and Arthur Masuaku in defence with Robert Snodgrass and Andriy Yarmolenko on the wings. Marko Arnautovic will continue to play up top with Felipe Anderson just behind him playing in the '#10' role.



But there are questions over who should be playing as a defensive midfielder partnership, with a duo of Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere causing all sorts of defensive problems. Wilshere simply isn't a defensive player which leaves 'La Roca' all by himself in terms of defensive duties.



The smartest idea would be playing Sanchez with either Declan Rice or Pedro Obiang. The Spaniard looks much more likely to appear against Everton after being brought on from the bench against Wolves, with Rice being an unused substitute after being completely dropped from the squad after his awful performance on the opening day against Liverpool.

Individual errors still a problem?

After being haunted for the past few seasons by individual mistakes, it looks like this season won't put an end to that matter.



A late injury to Masuaku has seen Aaron Cresswell being back in the starting lineup, which left a big part of West Ham's fan base worried, as the Englishman is known for giving away cheap goals.



And he was yet again one of the most criticized players after his pathetic attempt to stop Adama Traore just seconds before he scored the winning goal with an unsuccessful kick from behind

Unfortunately, he wasn't the only one at fault for the goal. Before the ball even got to Traore, Sanchez gave away the ball after mixing up his feet which allowed Leo Bonatini to unleash the 22-year-old Spaniard on goal.

Not attacking enough?

Manuel Pellegrini went for his beloved 4-2-3-1 formation, which might've been the wrong thing to do as it was clearly not attacking enough and didn't counter the very defensive Wolves' setup that contained three centre backs and two fairly defensive wing backs.



There was simply not enough movement off the ball in the ranks of West Ham as everyone didn't seem interested, especially Cresswell who after getting dispossessed didn't even bother going back to defend, which ultimately cost them the game.



All of the West Ham players were jogging around the pitch instead of putting the pressure on Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves, despite having the man advantage as Wolves' had played with only two central midfielders, with the Hammers having two defensive midfielders and three midfielders/wingers in front of them.

Experience is the key

Despite the tough start, things should come good for the Hammers, as Pellegrini's experience is everything that is needed for West Ham to succeed. In his 2013/2014 Premier League title winning campaign with Manchester City, he lost all three games at the start of the season and then went on to get 86 points from the remaining 35 games, winning 27, drawing five and losing only three times.



It will be very interesting to see what the 64-year-old Chilean has in his pocket for the remainder of the season, but whatever it is, it will need to be applied as soon as possible, as the confidence of both West Ham supporters and players will continue to go down with every single game.