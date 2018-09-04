Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs new long-term contract

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he is "privileged" to represent the Reds after penning down a new five-year deal and stated; “There is no other place in the world I would rather play football."

The Reds skipper has extended his journey on Merseyside with a contract that will see his services for the club expand beyond a decade after signing a deal that will keep him at Liverpool until 2023.

The 28-year-old midfielder moved to the Reds from Sunderland back in 2011 for £16 million and was given the captains armband from club legend Steven Gerrard following his departure in 2015.

Henderson's decision to remain at the club represents the embodiment of a modern-day Liverpool who are determined to keep their greatest assets firmly committed to Anfield.

Liverpool's "general" commits long-term future

His manager Jürgen Klopp hailed his skipper as the "general" of his team and was delighted to see the Reds current longest-serving player commit his future to the club.

“It is fantastic news but should not be a surprise to anyone – he is perfect for us and we for him, I think,” said Klopp.

“Jordan embodies entirely what it means to be a Liverpool player in this modern era of football.

“You can tell through his actions on and off the pitch he treats representing our badge and our shirt as a privilege. He takes nothing for granted and strives to learn and be better for his team at all times.

“He carries a lot on his shoulders that people on the outside won’t see, but he embraces that responsibility and that leadership. He is our ‘General’ and I trust him completely.”

The Reds midfielder returned as captain on the weekend in Liverpool's 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City to make his first start of the season following his late arrival to pre-season due to commitments with England at the World Cup in Russia.

Henderson was outstanding in his contributions to ensure the Three Lions reached their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 and his club manager believes he's still improving day-by-day.

He said: “But the best thing is, I think – in fact, I know – he will get even better in these coming years. And this improvement will come from a very high base already.

“Jordan is so important to us and we are very fortunate as a club to have this person commit to us as he has.

“For Jordan and his wonderful young family I am really pleased they now know they are part of our Liverpool family for an even longer time.”

Another key players future secured

The club's successor to Gerrard has risen into the role as skipper tremendously over the years and his importance to the club helped the Reds reach their first Champions League final in 11 years last season.

Henderson has made 284 appearances since his signing in 2011 and has scored 24 goals for the Reds.

His decision to stay adds to the impressive efforts Liverpool have made to tie down key players after Henderson joins the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in committing their long-term futures to the club.

Moments after penning down his lucrative new-deal the Liverpool captain expressed his delight on signing his new deal.

“I’m very happy to have signed a new contract for a long period of time,” he said. “I’m absolutely delighted", he told Liverpoolfc.com

“It doesn’t seem like too long ago when I signed my first one – it feels like yesterday, really – but a lot has happened since then.

“I feel it’s been a progressive journey for me throughout my time here and one I’ve enjoyed so much.

“There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be.

“I’m so privileged to have been a part of this club for so long, and hopefully even longer now.”