Matteo Guendouzi scoops Arsenal Player of the Month award

Matteo Guendouzi has been voted Arsenal's Player of the Month after a string of fine performances in their midfield.

Guendouzi was signed in the summer from Lorient and impressed Unai Emery with his promising displays in pre-season.

The new boss has handed the 19-year-old starts in each of his first four Premier League games, leaving £26.5million arrival Lucas Torreira on the substitutes bench.

Guendouzi faced a baptism of fire as Arsenal opened the campaign with trips to Manchester City and Chelsea, both of which ended in defeats.

However, he was able to hold his own and kept his place for the visit of West Ham as the Gunners recorded their first win of the campaign.

Impressively, he won nearly 70% of the vote to comfortably beat Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who contributed a goal and an assist at Stamford Bridge, and Petr Cech to the prize.

Living the dream

Guendouzi says he is fulfilling a boyhood dream by sporting the Arsenal shirt, having grown up watching some of the club's icons.

"It's going very well - I'm living a dream," he said. "Arsenal is my heart club, the one I have supported since I was little.

"I grew up watching, with my father, the videos of Vieira, Henry and the others, French players who made history.

His career at The Emirates remains in its nascent stages, but already he has set his sights on achieving greatness.

"When I knew the club was interested to bring me, I did not hesitate," he revealed.

"I hope it will last a long time, that I will progress, make a great career and win trophies with this club."

Such is the excitement surrounding Guendouzi that already he is fielding questions about his future on the international scene.

For the moment, he says, his focus is on his new club, but he admits his ultimate goal is to join a series of World Cup winners in the France squad.

"For now, I'm really focused on my goals with Arsenal," he said.

"I won't rush things and if they come, they come. But inevitably, it's a dream for me. I will do everything to get there someday."