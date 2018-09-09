Harry Maguire pens new contract with Leicester City

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has signed a new, five-year contract with the Foxes.

The England international, signed only last summer from Hull City, will now remain in the East Midlands until at least 2023. He becomes the fourth key player to commit his future to the Foxes in recent months after Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi and Kasper Schmeichel all extended their respective contracts.

'I'm looking forward to the future'

Throughout the summer, Maguire reportedly attracted interest from Jose Mourinho's Manchester United. However, upon penning his new deal, he admitted that he felt he needed to pay the Foxes back by showing his loyalty.

Talking to LCFCTV, Maguire said: "They [Leicester] gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I’m looking forward to the future."

Having played every minute of Leicester's Premier League campaign last season as the Foxes finished ninth, Maguire also admitted that he is excited about the potential of Claude Puel's squad; something that he was keen to be a part of.

He said: “The sky’s the limit. I don’t think we can set any targets.

“We are a really young squad, we’ve got people on long-term contracts now as well, so it’s looking good for the future and it’s something that we want to push on.”

Impressive performances

Maguire has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the past few years, even before arriving in the East Midlands. Progressing through Sheffield United's academy, he went on to make 166 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit before he was snapped up by Hull City in 2014.

Following three years with the Tigers which included promotion to the Premier League, Maguire moved to Leicester as his stock continued to grow. After an impressive debut campaign in which he bagged the club's player of the year award, he was called up to the England senior squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He was equally as eye-catching there and scored the opening goal against Sweden as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions reached the semi-finals. Maguire has continued his rich vein of form into the new season having started every game in the Premier League and even bagging a last-minute winner against Southampton.