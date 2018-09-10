Toppserien week 17: LSK clinch title with five games left to play

In a weekend replete with goals, LSK, Arna and Sandviken all came out on top claiming 4-1 respective wins over Avaldsnes, Kolbotn and Grand as Røa hit a resurgent Lyn side for four. Elsewhere, VIF played out a draw with Klepp as TØ were the only side not to net in their loss away to Stabæk.

A class apart from the rest of the league, LSK wrapped up their fifth straight title with almost two months of the season left. With an embarrassment of riches on the pitch, it was Ingrid Kvernvolden who took the baton and lead with it in Rogaland, the 20-year-old’s low strike to the bottom corner enough to open the scoring 18 minutes in. Needing another half hour to find a cushion, Sophie Haug nodded a second high into Line Geltzer Johansen’s goal before Kvernvolden’s tightly angled chip made it three.

Down but not out, the hosts rallied to deprive Cecilie Fiskerstrand of a clean sheet, Gaëlle Enganamouit’s stunning 40-yard lob enough to give the home fans something to cheer in a checkered season. The three goal advantage restored at the death when Sigríður Lára Garðarsdóttir flicked Guro Reiten’s corner in at the far post, for her first goal of the season.

Still chasing down a second-place finish, Arna gave their healthy goal difference a boost with a convincing win over Kolbotn. In fine form this season, Emilie Nautnes drew first blood two minutes in with a thundering shot that arced over Aurora Mikalsen and dropped just inside of the bar. Four minutes later, Maria Dybwad Brochmann had all but put the match to bed with a curt header at Elise Isolde Stenevik’s corner before Amalie Eikeland added a third with a close-range volley.

Finding their footing in the match, the hosts found a response on the half hour when Marit Lund struck a perfect free kick from 20-yards, her thunderous strike curling though the air, slipping over Mackenzie Arnold and into the far top corner. The superb goal not enough to mark a comeback, Vilde Bøe Risa’s individual effort on the stoke of half-time enough to reopen a gap and leave the hosts without a firm answer to the questions posed by AB.

Having a season to forget, De Blaa continued their sprint for the finish line, their fruitful second half against TØ, a marker for their season. Not always convincing in front of goal this term, a quick-fire brace from Melissa Bjånesøy saw the hosts claim all three points, a header from the 26-year-old enough to break the deadlock before she found herself in space to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

In what was to be the highest scoring match of the weekend, Ina Skaug started the ball rolling in the 16 minute, her swept effort to slot Rebecka Holum’s cross towards the bottom corner just too much for Oda Bogstad. The young goalkeeper sent the wrong way by Therese Åsland form 12-yards just before the half hour as the visitors claimed a firm hold of the match.

Claiming her first ever Toppserien goal, Kamilla Aabel’s neat header had the Dynamite Girls up by three goals ten minutes before the break, leaving the hosts scant room for a comeback. With little wiggle-room, Lyn clawed one back on the hour, Linn Huseby’s sublime salmon leap enough to send the ball spinning into the top left corner. A second for the hosts followed nine minutes later, Trine Jensen’s header bringing the young side within one before Guro Bell Pedersen reopened the gap seconds later.

Not letting their heads dropped, Lyn pushed for a third, Huseby’s ninth of the season two minutes from time making for a grandstand finish to a pulsating match. The 19-year-old’s snapshot, again sent to the top left only enough for a last flush of hope, Røa claiming the win at the whistle.

Having a sterling season, Sandviken mirrored the efforts of Arna-Bjørnar in their own pursuit of finishing second ahead of Klepp, hitting strugglers Grand for four. A three-minute brace from Amanda Perez had the hosts on top half-way through the first half, the 24-year-old well-placed to volley home Siiri Välimaa’s parry before rising expertly to nod a second in at the far post. Not letting up after the break, the hosts added a third through Ingrid Altermark before Kennya Cordner took the ball away from Välimaa and slid it home from a tight angle two minutes later.

Not relegated yet but with the situation looking increasingly break, the visitors dug deep and found a conciliation in the match to hopefully keep them turning over in the last five matches of the season. Reacting to a poor pass from Laila Himle, Stephanie Ribeiro pounced on the ball as it bounced into her path, her 30-yard effort enough to get the better of Nora Gjøen as it swept into the bottom corner.

Chasing LSK down as much as possible, anything other than a win for the Tractor Girls would have handed the title to the all-conquering Oslo side, a late equaliser from the hosts enough to keep Klepp down. A team still finding their feet, Vålerenga had the lions share of the chances in the first half, Zaneta Wyne’s second half header somewhat against the run of play. Not down for long, a lose foul on Jenna Dear in the box gifted the hosts a chance to equalise, Sherida Spitse reliable as ever from 12-yards.