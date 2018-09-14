Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace Preview: Terriers seek first win after international break

The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break, with an important game at the bottom end of the table, as Huddersfield Town take on Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides come into the game needing a win giving their positions currently in the league table after the opening four games.

Terriers still looking for first league win

The Terriers have yet to win so far in the league and sit in 17th place with two draws and two defeats from their opening four games.

One of these draws came in their last game before the two week break as they came away with a credible 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

In this game, the Terriers took the lead through Philip Billing but Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised for the Toffees but overall their was plenty for David Wagner to be happy about from his side during the game.

Eagles looking to stop the rot

On the other hand, the Eagles couldn't have had a better start to their league campaign as they won their opening game away to Fulham but since then they have suffered three successive defeats.

Their latest defeat before the international break came at home to Southampton as they lost the game 2-0 with the goals for the Saints being scored Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Selhurst Park.

That defeat left Roy Hodgson's men in 15th place in the table with three points from their opening four games, so therefore it is important that they get something from their game with the Terriers this weekend to stop the rot.

Eagles will hope to replicate previous result between the sides in March

The Eagles will take heart from the fact that the last time they visited the John Smith's stadium back in March they came away with a 2-0 win.

The goals on that day were scored by James Tomkins and Luka Milivojevic and they will hoping for the same kind of result this time around.

Team News

Huddersfield Town

In terms of team news for the Terriers, David Wagner has revealed that there's a small question mark over whether Adama Diakhaby will play due to a small injury, while Juninho Bacuna and Collin Quaner will miss the game due to minor injuries they picked up over the international break.

Jonathan Hogg will also miss the game as he serves the second of this three-match suspension, while Ramadan Sodhi and Ben Hamer will have late fitness sets to see whether or not they can play in the game.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles will also be without a couple of players as Christian Benteke joins Connor Wickham and Scott Dann on the sidelines.

The good news though for Palace is that Wilfried Zaha and Tomkins returned to training on Thursday after small injuries and could play some part in the game on Saturday which is good news for Hodgson.

The referee for the game is Graham Scott with the match at the John Smith's stadium due to kickoff at 3PM on Saturday.