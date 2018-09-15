WSL 2018-19 season preview: Yeovil Town

A team that you’d have needed a sledgehammer to stop when they were in WSL 2, there is no question Yeovil Town richly deserved their promotion to the top tier but things have been far from rosy since their arrival.

Loss after loss

There was a certain delirium around the women’s football circles when, in mid-April, seven months and 13 matches into the season, Yeovil picked up their first point. There was nothing but good feeling pouring out from the fans of all women’s football teams in the country when Jamie Sherwood’s team finally got off of the mark, a second point followed three days later – the team keeping their only clean sheets of the year.

Their first goal would come in their next outing, with a second league goal giving them the lead in their last match of the season, but unlike the Doncaster Belles before them, there was to be no last day win. Two goals in five second half minutes left all three points with Sunderland in South Shields, the team left with two goals and two points to show for an 18-match season.

The title-winning team had been taken apart, talisman and new mother Sarah Wiltshire accepted that she couldn’t handle the commute from her home north of London. Soon enough midfield lynchpins Helen Bleazard and Ellie Curson stepped back, the spine taken from the team that functioned on a part-time basis in a full-time league.

With an increasingly youthful side, there was little the team could do against the full-time might they encountered week after week, the club mantra of “Achieve by Unity” only getting the team so far.

Ins and outs

The most glaring loss for the Lady Glovers this year has been that of Mr. Yeovil, Jamie Sherwood. The manager not able to continue in his role with the new FA rule changes, his successor the very capable Lee Burch.

The team managed to get by only losing Bow Jackson, Kayleigh Green (to Brighton) and Gemma Evans (to Bristol City), with new deals handed out to Beth Howard, Georgia Evans, Nicola Cousins, Leah Burridge and last season’s stand-out performer, Megan Walsh.

Encouragingly, Burch has strengthened the team with a handful of his former Millwall charges; Megan Alexander, Amber Gaylor, Ellie Mason and Bonnie Horwood all moving to the south coast. Additionally, Oliva Fergusson and Emily Syme have both joined from Bristol whilst Hannah Short returned from Oxford United and Amy Goddard joined from Aston Villa.

Big year ahead

As per the rule changes with the league restructure, Yeovil are now operating on a full-time basis, whilst their “full-time” still might not be the same as teams like Chelsea and Manchester City it is, unquestionably, a step in the right direction. With proven players who made up a vital part of his [almost] all-conquering Millwall team having followed him to Dorchester, Burch will at least, have players he’s familiar and comfortable with.

Whilst Yeovil will face many of the same problems this season as last, they will benefit from a manager who knows how to extract every last ounce from his team. With an outlook similar to when he took charge of Millwall in 2016, the first job for the young manager will be steadying the ship and making sense of what and who is available to him. His work at the Den took time, the team settling and navigating their way through the league, turning defeats into draws before stretching into a remarkable unbeaten run.

Although early results for the Lady Glovers wouldn’t suggest much early improvement, the team already seems to be taking the small steps necessary to compete in WSL, however, whether they will ever fully be able to go toe-to-toe with the big dogs remains to be seen.