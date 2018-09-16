Luke Shaw to play in Manchester United’s Champions League opener after missing weekend league clash

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Luke Shaw will start for Manchester United in their opening Champions League group game against BSC Young Boys on Wednesday evening.

Shaw did not play for United in their 2-1 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening as he continued his recovery from concussion he sustained on England duty and hardly trained throughout the week.



Shaw will return for United in their Champions League opener

Ashley Young, therefore, stepped in to take Shaw's place against the Hornets and played well but Mourinho insisted that Shaw will return to the starting lineup for the game in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Speaking at his post-match press conference after the Watford game, Mourinho revealed that, "Shaw plays Wednesday" after recovering from concussion as, "we can't do it with one left-back" for every match and in terms of Young, "he is not just a left back, but is also a right-back," so he can fill in when needed in other positions.

Mourinho continued onto say that, "I think both understand" the situation with playing each game as, "one is a young player and the other one is experienced" so this makes things "good for us to havethese two options" to call on when they are needed.

Mourinho pleased to see training routines are working during games

Young played a big part in United's win over Watford as his crosses into the box led to both goals with Marouane Fellaini also playing a big part as his presence in the box helped United get the win.

The second goal was the one that delighted Mourinho the most as he revealed that, "we trained the corner during the week" so for it come off in match is, "the best thing" as you know then that the hard work during the week paid off when it mattered.

Mourinho added that things "are happening in these last few matches" that are being practiced in training which is pleasing to see as the plans are, "working, the positional, the movement," which other teams are finding it difficult to deal with.