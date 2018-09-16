Everton 1-3 West Ham United: Yarmolenko brace helps Hammers to first points of the season

West Ham United picked up their first three points of the season on the road against Everton, thanks to a brilliant first-half performance from Andriy Yarmolenko as well as a valiant defensive effort throughout.

This victory fires the Irons out of the relegation zone, whilst leaving the home side 10th following their first defeat of the season.

A dream first start for Yarmolenko

This matchup started out with the home side holding the vast majority of the possession, dictating the game although unable to find a breakthrough early on as the Hammers defence held strong.

It became very apparent from the off what Manuel Pellegrini's sides game plan was - to hold out at the back and look to hit the Toffee's on the counter with the pace of the front three.

This game plan worked a treat just 11 minutes in, as Pedro Obiang slotted the ball through to Marko Arnaoutovic who brilliantly kept a cool head and unselfishly picked out Yarmolenko to slot passed Jordan Pickford and open the scoring on his first Premier League start.

A disappointment for Marco Silva's side having dominated the vast majority of the ball in the opening 10 minutes, although a huge boost for the Irons who would go on to look a lot more confident on the ball.

This poor start only got worse for Everton, following a vastly more possession and only a few half-chances to show for it the Hammers doubled their lead just past the half-hour mark.

A slack pass from Pickford saw West Ham gain possession midway into the home side's half before Yarmolenko drove at Lucas Digne and Kurt Zouma, shifted the ball onto his left foot and exquisitely bent the ball past England's number one into the top corner - a dream first start for the Ukranian against a side who once tried to sign him.

Everton lifeline right on half-time

With the half-time mark approaching Silva's men got themselves back into the game in the nick of time. Idrissa Gueye picked the ball up on the edge of the box and dummied before playing the ball out-wide to Jonjoe Kenney who expertly picked out record-signing Gylfi Sigurdsson whose bullet header proved too much for Lukasz Fabianski.

There was mass relief for the home side with the last kick of the half as their own fans had started to get on their backs. Although, for the Irons it was a horrific time to concede, putting a huge dampener on what would otherwise have been a perfect first 45 minutes.

Arnoutovic strikes killer blow

The second-half started in as lively fashion as the first, the home side, backed by the Goodison Park faithful, looked to get their noses level. As the East Londoners, who also weren't shy to get forward, looked to extend their two-goal advantage, resulting in a thrilling end-to-end battle.

It was the away side who struck the next blow as Arnaoutvic again superbly linked up with Obiang, before slotting the ball into the bottom corner for his third league goal of the season. The worry for the home side, not just conceding but the sheer amount of space in the centre of midfield that Obiang had to drive into before picking his pass.



However, Everton did have chances to claw their way back into the contest, the most noticeable of which fell to Oumar Niasse, who got on the end of Digne's cross before somehow missing from point-blank range.

West Ham now suddenly find themselves out of the relegation zone following their first three points of the season, whilst Everton suffer their first defeat of the season and drop down to 10th following Wolves' victory over Burnley.

Both sides now face very tough games, as the Toffee's travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal, whilst the Hammers host Chelsea.