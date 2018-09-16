Frauen-Bundesliga week 1 review: Essen kick the season of with a resounding win

Essen, Werder, Wolfsburg and not least Munich were the big winners when Frauen-Bundesliga returned this weekend, claiming handsome scores over Duisburg, ‘Gladbach, Frankfurt and Leverkusen. Elsewhere, Hoffenheim bettered Potsdam before Sand and Freiburg played out the first scoreless draw of the season.

Kicking the season off, Essen wasted little time against Duisburg, the first goal of the 2018-19 season going to 16-year-old Lena Oberdorf, the teenager lurking to volley home Linda Dallmann’s low cross. Against a resolute MSV side, the visitors had to wait until after the hour to stamp their authority on the match, Manjou Wilde the next to benefit from a Dallmann pass, her shot from outside the box unstoppable. Four minutes later, Oberdorf claimed her second of the match, refusing to give up the chase, she muscled the ball off of Meikayla Moore before dragging Meike Kämper out and firing home. There was yet time for a fourth, another young German attacker putting the gloss on, Lea Schüller’s rocket at the death the pick of the bunch.

Two teams many expect to be scrapping for safety come the end of the season, Werder wasted little time in showing their quality at the Grenzlandstadion. A goal to the good two minutes in when Reena Wichmann toe-poked Sabrina Horvat’s telegraphed pass into the back of the net, the visitors had to wait until the death for the second. Left to run into space on thel left flank, Gabriella Tóth carried the ball into the box, taking a touch to wriggle free of her marker before curling the ball back into the top corner. Borussia fast fell to a third when their lax defending allowed Lisa-Marie Scholz to add a third, the attacker in the right place to slot Alicia Kersten’s pull-back home.

Taking the lead five minutes into the second half, TSG rarely looked back after Anne Fühner’s streaking run up the right, the 23-year-old tying Bianca Schmidt in knots before unleashing a super strike over Lisa Schmitz. Things fast went from bad to worse for the visitors when minutes later Nina Ehegötz was forced off with an injury before Rahel Kiwic was made to walk for a second yellow. Refusing the chance for a late equaliser, Lena Petermann’s wide effort ten minutes from time was all Potsdam could muster as Hoffenheim saw out the win.

With both sides having lost big players in attack over the summer, there was a touch of the unknown as they took to the pitch in Willstätt but it was a day for the goalkeepers. Moments after Carina Schlüter claimed a low effort from Sandra Starke, Merle Frohms denied Dina Blagojević at the other end as the two sides tussled for an advantage. The former Wolfsburg ‘keeper doing enough to keep Nina Burger out late in the match as neither side could find the breakthrough, forced to settle for a point each.

In control from the off, the hosts took the lead late in the first half when Pernille Harder connected at the back post to clip Caroline Graham Hansen’s square ball home. Against a FFC side determined to dig in and give a good account of themselves, the champions had to wait until after the hour to find a cushion, Lara Dickenmann’s work on the left enough to open up the chance for Ewa Pajor to make it two. Two soon became three when Alex Popp rose well in the box to nod a perfectly floated cross into the left side of Bryane Heaberlin’s net.

In what will hopefully not be the highlight of their season, Leverkusen announced their return to the top flight with an early goal from Jessica Wich that slipped under the advancing Manuela Zinsberger. On top for just three minutes before the Bavarians hit back, the afternoon fast turned into one to forget for Bayer, Sara Däbritz’s 12 minute speculative effort enough to beat Anna Klink.

Copping less blame for their second, there was little the goalkeeper could do about Jill Roord’s whipped free kick as it bypassed the wall and nestled into the bottom corner. The visitors putting a touch of daylight between themselves and the hosts just before half-time when Mandy Islacker was played through the middle by Roord and swept the ball home.

It wasn’t until ten minutes after the break that Munich ripped the floodgates open, Sydney Lohmann’s effort from the left sneaking behind Klink before rippling into the net. Four became five just six minutes later, Däbritz the tormenter again, this time with a close-range finish before Verena Schweers punched a hole in the net with a 25-yard rocket.

Lina Magull made it seven from the spot with 20 minutes left, Klink sent the wrong way as the summer signing claimed her first league goal for her new team. Trying her hand for a second from a tight angle, Roord’s effort lacked the required bite to beat the ‘keeper but unable to hold onto it, Klink was again left to pick the ball out of her net when Leonie Maier hammered the loose object home.

Needing a further two minutes to add a ninth, second half substitute Nicole Rolser opened her account for the season with a hopeful shot from 18-yards before confusion at the back saw Louise Ringsing turned the ball into her own net for Munich’s tenth.