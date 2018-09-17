Analysis: Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal - Arsenal make it three wins in a row

After back-to-back losses in the Premier League, Arsenal are now three wins from three, after another victory away against Newcastle.

Subdued First Half

Arsenal were second best for large spells of the first half as Rafa Benitez's side pressed the Gunners high up the pitch in an attempt to deny the visitors space.

Newcastle's first opportunity of the game however, was the result of an unforced error. Shkodran Mustafi played the ball back to Petr Cech, whose miss-kick went out of play for a corner.

As Unai Emery still insisting that his side play out from the back, there are obvious teething problems as the team get used to what is being asked of them. With Cech's frequent errors, the Arsenal faithful are left wondering when summer signing Bernd Leno will be introduced to the first team.

Another of Arsenal's summer recruits, Sokratis, had his best game in an Arsenal shirt, being on hand to deny Jacob Murphy after an untimely slip from Mustafi left the Englishman in the clear. The defender came to the fore once again for his team, after Paul Dummet's cross was inches away from meeting the head of Joselu but for the Greek international's intervention.

Gunners take control

The introduction of Lucas Torreira in place of Matteo Guendouzi injected a much needed spark in the north Londoners' game and three minutes into the second half, Arsenal broke the deadlock. After some tidy build up play, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was brought down 25 yards from goal. Up stepped Granit Xhaka, who curled the resulting free kick beautifully into the top corner. It was a fantastic strike from the 25-year-old who has often divided opinion amongst the Arsenal fanbase.

Xhaka was instrumental once more in the build up to Arsenal's second goal of the game. A one-two with Nacho Monreal saw Xhaka pick out Alexandre Lacazette in the Newcastle box, the Frenchman saw his effort blocked. However, the ball fell kindly to the feet of Mesut Ozil, whose side-footed effort got the better of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Arsenal almost made it three 10 minutes later when Lacazette played in Aubameyang after some good hold up play, but the 29-year-old's tame strike trickled wide of the far post. The Gunners had taken control of the game, and a large part of that was down to the forward thinking play of Torreira - who is still yet to start a league game.

As the game drew to a close, Arsenal supporters were keen to see their team claim their first clean sheet of the season but a stoppage time Ciaran Clark header meant the wait for continued.

After consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea, Emery's men now have three wins on the bounce and the table makes for much better reading.

Next up for Arsenal is a Europa League fixture against FC Vorskla, where German stopper Leno is set to make his competitive debut.