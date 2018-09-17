Southampton 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Murray rescues a point for Brighton again

Brighton fought back from two nil down to get a 2-2 draw against Southampton at St Mary's, thanks to goals from Shane Duffy and Glenn Murray.

Southampton took a deserved lead in the 35th minute when Mario Lemina played the ball to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who then cut in off the right wing and hit a shot which curled well into the bottom left corner.

Brighton improved in the second half an had a couple of chances, but ended up 2-0 down in the 63rd minute when Gaetan Bong brought down Danny Ings for a penalty.

Ings stepped up and converted the penalty in the bottom left corner.

Just four minutes later, Brighton reduced the deficit as Murray was fouled. From the resulting free-kick Anthony Knockaert swung in the ball and Duffy unmarked six-yards out headed into the bottom right corner.

Then in the 90th minute, Duffy was pulled down from the corner by James Ward-Prowse.

Murray stepped up to the spot and calmly slotted the ball down the middle of the goal to make it 2-2.

Substitutes were key to Brighton's fightback

The Seagulls made two changes at 2-1 down, Bring on record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jurgen Locadia, with both made a good impact and giving Albion a more attacking impetus.

Jahanbakhsh went very close to putting Brighton level with ten minutes left, flicking Knockaert's cross onto the outside of the left post.

Locadia was also denied in the corner prior to the goal, when he got on the end of Knockaert's corner and headed towards goal and Alex McCarthy tipped it round the goal.

Knockaert and in particular his delivery were key

A player who looked a bright spark for Brighton throughout the game was Knockaert. He forced McCarthy into a good save early in the second half.

As well as being a menace during the game, his set piece delivery was brilliant.

The first set piece was a beautiful in-swinging ball which Duffy headed in to make it 2-1.

His second set piece was a corner, which found Locadia and then forced McCarthy to make another good save.

Knockaert's final set piece was the final corner of the game and his in-swinging right-footed delivery led to the penalty.

Overall, he always looked threatening going forward and if he can play like he did in the second half, he will be key for Brighton this season and could add more assists and even some goals to his name this season.

Murray again a thorn in The Saints side

Murray again was on the scoresheet against Southampton. This now means that he has scored in all three Premier League appearances against Southampton.

The goal also moves Murray onto 98 goals for Brighton over two spells and is now just two goals from bringing up 100 goals and becoming Brighton's record post-war goalscorer.

Murray now has four goals to his name this season as well and is joint second highest goalscorer in the Premier League with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Sadio Mane and Aleksandar Mitrovic and is only one behind Eden Hazard, who tops the charts with five goals.