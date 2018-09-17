When you consider the most significant result of the Jürgen Klopp era, none spring to mind more than the 4-1 mauling the Reds suffered to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side almost 12 months ago.

Catalysed team

Since that crushing defeat, Klopp's side have lost only four times in the league and are still unbeaten at their fortress of a home ground.

It proved a catalyst for change and was arguably the most significant afternoon of Dejan Lovren's career to date as the Croatian responded from his horror show performance at Wembley to star in both Champions League and World Cup finals last campaign.

Saturday's 2-1 victory in the capital ensured Liverpool earnt their first Wembley victory since 2012 when they beat their Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup semi-final.

A supreme performance of confidence and creativity ensured the Reds maintained their perfect start to the season - picking apart another title rival along the way - Klopp's side are beginning to emerge as quite a formidable force.

Many will be reluctant to consider Liverpool as genuine title rivals to runaway champions last-season Manchester City, but this result ensured the Reds won their opening five domestic fixtures for the first time in the Premier League era.

Another three points in the bag meant the Merseyside outfit are the only side, along with Chelsea, to maintain their 100 percent start.

Reds bully deflated Lilywhites

Klopp's impressive side not only beat Pochettino's deflated players but convincingly took them apart exploiting numerous weaknesses that are not usually associated with this impressive Spurs side.

A second straight defeat for Tottenham means Tuesday's much anticipated Champions League tie against Inter Milan has suddenly turned into a potential trial match.

Should Spurs lose that encounter then it will be The Lilywhites first run of three successive defeats since the days Tim Sherwood held the keys to White Hart Lane during for his short reign in March 2014.

Pochettino claimed his side's defeat to Liverpool was “completely different” to the loss at Vicarage Road where Watford fought back from a goal down to inflict Spurs first defeat of the season.

Klopp's side gifted Spurs possession in the first half and waited for the opportunity to smell blood and pounce - which they did to perfection.

When Harry Kane spoke on Saturday afternoon, he made a similar point: He claimed Tottenham lost to Liverpool because they were so bad with the ball, it should be no surprise to any Premier League side that gift the Reds a chance and you are certainly in trouble.

New-found defensive steel

It's no secret that Klopp's attacking outfit are one of the most formidable in Europe, but what sets this squad away from the rest is their new-found defensive steel that has been almost impossible to break down at times.

Last season the Reds conceded five against City, four against Spurs and three to Arsenal. It was the team's defensive efforts that were hindering any real progress being made domestically for Klopp in his second full season in charge at Merseyside.

Liverpool's leaks in defence meant the Reds only picked up one point on the road against the top-six last season - a record that has already been beaten on the first time of asking this campaign.

When reflecting on that crucial defeat at Wembley last season Klopp said: “People said Tottenham were brilliant that day, but I didn’t have that in my mind. We lost decisive challenges and, that way, you cannot win a football game. It’s all about learning.”

This fixture was very different. Liverpool were emphatic defensively, cleaning up any opposing Spurs danger before frightening in attack. It was no mistake that the Reds deservedly left Wembley the victors - if anything the scoreline didn't do justice to Liverpool's dominance.

More to come

Another victory on the road, their third of the season, ensures the Reds should be taken very seriously this year. The perfect start means Liverpool are picking up from where they finished last season, demonstrating an even more organised side that reached the Champions League final in May.

From their five Premier League games, Liverpool have only conceded twice - a freak mistake from Alisson and a consolation goal from Erik Lamella on Saturday - there is no question; the Reds mean business this time around.

Liverpool's reputation as a disorganised defensive shambles may well and truly be over. Virgil van Dijk has affirmed himself as the leader of a young back-four line that boasts a 19-year-old local lad and a 21-year-old centre-back that looks to have cemented himself as the Dutch captain's long-term first-choice partner.

The next test for the Reds is Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday as European nights once again return to Anfield. A gruelling month of fixtures will test the team's resilience as to whether they really are genuine title challengers.

A home encounter against the Saints followed by back-to-back battles against league leaders Chelsea will certainly solidify whether the Reds can oppose as a more permanent and more threatening challenger to Pep Guardiola's Citizens.

After coming so close to a trophy last season, Klopp and his team will be looking to ratify the despair shown in Kyiv, to potentially lifting silverware this campaign.

One thing is for certain, Liverpool are improving and their continuing progression under their German manager means the Reds are affirming themselves once again as a true Premier League juggernaut.