Division 1 Féminine Week 3 Review: Bordeaux and Fleury 91 keep pace near the top of the table

Week 3 has passed by in the Division 1 Féminine and some surprising performances have made the start of this season an interesting one to observe so far.

FC Girondins de Bordeaux have played one less game than nine other teams in the D1F however, they have performed well so far this season. Last weekend, they recorded a 2-0 win over Rodez AF and now find themselves in third place in the standings.

Claire Lavogez has found a new lease in life at Bordeaux and she was once again the catalyst for another FCGB win. In the 19 minute, Lavogez' corner found the head of Vanessa Gilles who was unmarked at the far post and nodded home from close range, putting the hosts up . Andréa Lardez then provided the pass for the second goal of the match in the 32 minute when her long ball found the run of Viviane Asseyi for the forward to produce a lovely chip over the goalkeeper for her first goal of the season.

Rodez had no answer for Bordeaux even after half time, and thus lost to the home side for the first time in four matches against them. They barely managed to trouble the hosts and have now succumbed to their third defeat in a row, keeping them rooted in the relegation zone.

One of, if not the biggest result from this past weekend came when Fleury 91 hosted Montpellier. Montpellier's issues continued from last week in their loss and they could not overcome Fleury as they lost 1-0 to the home side.

After testing the Fleury backline early in the game, Montpellier faded as Fleury flourished, getting the goal their play had deserved in the 31 minute when Alex Lamontagne played a great ball which Daphne Corboz finished well past Casey Murphy for her first of the season. Fleury then set their stall out to keep their lead but in truth, they did not have to dig in deep as MHSC were lacklustre throughout the game. In the end, one goal was all Fleury needed to get a big win against one of the so-called "big" teams in the league.

After losing on opening day, Fleury have won two games in a row and sit in a heady fourth place. That may not last for the entire season but as of right now, Fleury see no reason to drop their levels and will continue to try and win as many games as they can. Montpellier on the other hand, are showing troubling signs. After a tough win in the first game of the season, they have now lost two matches in a row and are slipping further and further away from the title race. Their form is inexplicable considering the talent they have in their ranks but if this continues, there may be many changes to come when January rolls around at Montpellier.

Soyaux knew that they had a tall task in front of them when they hosted Paris Saint-Germain this weekend and they did nothing to dispel pre-match predictions as they were thumped by six goals to nil.

Kadidiatou Diani scored the first of her two goals that afternoon in the 32 minute when she intercepted a wayward pass by Anna Clérac and fired in the opener. Marie-Antoinette Katoto then made it two in the 38 minute when she pounced on the rebound first after Ashley Lawrence's cross had been deflected away from goal. Diani added the third five minutes before the break when she took the ball well before making her way past a few defenders and finishing well past the goalkeeper. Summer signing, Signe Bruun grabbed her first of the season in injury time at the end of the half with a well-placed volley.

Anissa Lahmari and Brunn padded the scoreline with two further goals in the second half but the game had already been decided by the time the half-time whistle had blown. PSG stay right on Lyon's tail and are currently level on points with them at the top of the table while this result has brought Soyaux down into ninth place.

Olympique Lyonnais, like PSG, had Champions League duties before their league matches this weekend but unlike their rivals, they did not rally back as easily as they did into league duties. With the depth of players that OL have, all it takes is one player to be outstanding for them to keep winning.

This time, Eugénie Le Sommer was the key factor as OL romped to a 3-0 win over their hosts. Le Sommer had to wait until the 67 minute to open the scoring but once she got on to the end of Lucy Bronze's cross, there was no doubting the outcome. The potent attacker then made it two in the 71 minute after some great combination play between Bronze and Izzy Christiansen when she was found open in the penalty area. Le Sommer completed her hat trick in the 86 minute and her third of the season when she was picked out at the far post by Amandine Henry.

It was a long day for Guingamp and they tried their best to hold OL, which they accomplished for 45 minutes, but once the away side went up a level, Guingamp could not keep up. Even with the loss, results elsewhere have allowed Guingamp to climb into tenth while OL still sit on top of the table thanks to Le Sommer's exploits.

Dijon FCO picked up their first win of the season with a thumping 3-0 win at home after Metz. New signing Kenza Dali put in a star performance and scored a scintillating hat trick to help her team win against fellow newly promoted side Metz. Dali's first goal was superb free kick in the 11 minute which rocketed into the right hand corner of the net. She then added her second in the 74 minute after getting on the end of a cross from Noémie Carage and then nabbed her third in stoppage time after a sweeping counter attack by the hosts.

With the win, Dijon now sit in seventh and will be looking to stay up the table as time wears on. Metz have now lost all three of their matches this season and are looking more and more like relegation candidates with each game.

Paris FC and Lille OSC battled out to a 0-0 draw as the home side failed to find a way past a resilient Lille side. This result only going to show that Paris continue to be one of the most up and down teams in the league.

Neither side could put together enough passes to trouble the goalkeepers and fans had to witness an error-filled match instead of one showing off the talent on the pitch this weekend. Lille will go away as the happier of the two sides as they have moved into sixth with this result but Paris have slipped into fifth, seemingly not having recovered from their embarrassing loss against PSG last weekend.