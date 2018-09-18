Lucas Perez: I never refused to warm up

West Ham United picked up their first victory of the Premier League season against Everton, resulting in some happiness at last for Manuel Pellegrini's men.

Although, it wasn't all good news at full-time for the Hammers, as shortly after the final whistle reports came out that new signing Lucas Perez, who was on the bench, refused to warm up, here is what the former Arsenal man had to say about these reports.

"I have never refused to warm up"

After the game, Perez came out onto social media to explain the situation, both to put the facts straight as well as give reassurance to the Hammers faithful.

"Given the false information spread by the media that has affected my image, I am obliged to explain the only truth." started the Spaniard, "I have never refused to warm up in my whole career, let alone play a match."

The rumours started as Marko Arnaoutovic picked up a knock and had to come off at Goodison Park deep into the second half, this meant that supposedly Pellegrini had asked Perez to warm up, although he had refused, meaning that the Chilean had to opt to play Michail Antonio instead.

Perez went on further to explain the situation, "The coach called me to go out to play, however having realised it was faster to substitute Antonio in, who at that moment was warming up, he changed his decision." before finishing by saying "As a professional, I accept the decision and I will continue working hard to have as many minutes as I can."

Pellegrini also denies the rumours

The Irons boss has also come out to back up Perez's statement, by giving a similar story in an interview after the game.

The 65-year old stated, "I called Lucas [Perez] to get ready to play, but [Michail] Antonio was already ready so played as I needed to make the change. I don't have any problem with the player." clearly showing that the stories first reported were false and Perez will not face any sort of disciplinary action.

Next up for the East-Londoners in the Premier League are home games against Chelsea and Manchester United, and there's no doubt that Perez will be working hard to try and force his way into the starting lineup at the London Stadium for the first time since his transfer from the Emirates in the summer.