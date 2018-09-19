Saints pen youth prospect Jake Vokins to contract extension

Southampton confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they had tied down highly-rated left-back Jake Vokins to a new two-year contract extension on his current deal on the south coast - ensuring he remains at St. Mary's until the summer of 2021.

Although he is yet to make his first-team debut, the Oxford-born defender is already making a name for himself in the under-23's squad - managed by Radhi Jaidi - having made four appearances for them this season, despite being just 18 years of age.

Vokins has been with the Saints for the last ten years and is finally reaping the benefits of his dedication to the club after being recognised by the England national team; playing for the Three Lions' under-18's and has racked up seven caps at various levels for the country.

"I'm delighted with the new contract"

Jake Vokins will certainly be at the back of Mark Hughes' mind if he is willing to promote such promising youngsters and the full-back has already gained some knowledge of what it's like to be a member of the first-team:

"It was a massive experience to be away with the first-team during pre-season and I know how valuable it is to learn off the manager and the senior players here.”

Vokins has played in a Southampton competitive fixture already this term, playing a part in the Checkatrade Trophy match against League Two outfit Colchester United - which the Saints won 2-0 on the road.

He's had a major role to play in the under-23 team; yet to taste defeat with them, Jake Vokins has tallied two wins and played the complete ninety minutes in all four games so far, but his praise for the rapid growth goes towards the people around him:

"Obviously I've been here a long time, and the players and staff around me have supported me, and helped a lot with my development over the years. I can't wait to carry that on and keep pushing forward.''

Southampton have also penned 17 year-old defender Kayne Ramsey down to his first professional contract with the club - staying until the summer of 2021 - having signed for the Saints last year from Chelsea, and is another individual to play for Rahdi Jaidi's squad this season.



