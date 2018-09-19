Manuel Pellegrini delighted with Hammers efforts following first victory of the season

Leading up to this crucial fixture against Everton there was so much talk about Manuel Pellegrini style of play and tactic. Some quarters were calling for him to be sack, after losing the opening four matches.

It did show how much faith the West Ham United boss has in his style of play and all the good work the squad have been putting in during the difficult time. The reward, three precious points.

A brace from Andriy Yarmolenko and to round a fantastic day, Marko Arnautovic’s netted a third and sealed the victory to give the Chilean the perfect birthday present.

Perfect birthday present

Interviewed on the Hammers official site, Pellegrini knew his men would have belief and see the game through, even after the Toffees got a goal just before the break. The Chilean said:

“I was absolutely convinced that we were going to finish getting the bad results,”he continued. “We were unlucky to lose the last three games. Maybe we didn’t deserve to win, but we didn’t deserve to lose them also.”

The Irons haven’t won at Goodison Park for ten years so Sunday’s win is even more special, he goes on to say:

“It’s so easy to say we are going to change because this is not the way, but I was absolutely convinced that this was the way. We came here to a stadium where it is very difficult [to win], and we went for the game from the first minute. We scored goals and we always tried to continue scoring.

The 65-year old then went on to praise the work ethic of his side.

“I saw the players working every day and [up until now] we have been working well in the week and maybe haven’t been able to repeat that in a match.” - stated the Chilean.

“We continued working because we had to be able to repeat that in the games, when there is the pressure of getting the result. I was convinced and the players were convinced too.”

Yarmolenko patience pays off

Yarmolenko starting for the first time in the Premier League showed his class, making an impact at Goodison Park with a brace to reward the faith the Hammers boss showed him, once the Chilean knew he was up to the pace of the top-flight, Pellegrini said:

“He arrived late in the pre-season with us and that’s why we didn’t start him in the Premier League so far, because he needed to improve a lot with the pace.”A tactic that is often used in England, even with the highest calibre of players. Pellegrini continued,

“We were patient with him, talking with him, working with him and I’m very happy for him that today when I thought he was ready he demonstrated it [with his performance].”

Substitution problems for Pellegrini

Pellegrini sets the record straight and explained exactly what happened with substitution of Arnautovic, following some rumours that Lucas Perez had refused to warm up.

He stated, “When Marko was injured, I called for Lucas because he had been warming up, but when I saw he was sitting on the bench because he had finished and Antonio was working, I saw that Antonio was ready” before going on further to explain the situation:

“That’s why I changed path and went with Antonio, and not wait for Lucas to warm up, because we needed to make the change immediately."

The taste of victory for the Claret and Blue’s has shown all the doubters how well the Hammers can play for the full 90 minutes. Next up for the Irons is the visit of Chelsea at the London Stadium - Pellegrini and his men must not rest of their laurels and show they can beat the best.