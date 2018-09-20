As it happened: Aubameyang double secures Arsenal victory in Europa League opener

That's all from me, thanks for joining me for all the action as it happened at the Emirates Stadium. Be sure to follow VAVEL for all the latest football news and analysis and follow me on twitter @Andypreston96 for all the latest Arsenal updates and analysis.

Still lots of room for improvement, that last goal will be a thorn in the side for Emery, he'll be furious that his side switched off and although it had no effect on the result, it's disappointing to have conceded two goals in what was a very comfortable game.

Plenty to be pleased about, particularly in the second half, Arsenal were ruthless and killed the game with three second-half goals. Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang, Sokratis and Torreira all very impressive.

In his first European game in charge, Arsenal claim victory with a comfortable 4-2 victory. Marred slightly by conceding two late goals but the victory will be enough to send Arsenal top of Group E in the Europa League.

Full time: Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla

Arsenal fall asleep at the back, it's sloppy from the Gunners and Emery won't at all be pleased with Vorskla getting two goals back. Really smart finish from Sharpar, quality goal.

93' GOAL FOR VORSKLA 4-2 Sharpar

90' Arsenal keep the ball for what seems like an age. Smith-Rowe wins Arsenal a late corner.

Three minutes extra to be played. Still 4-1 Arsenal.

88' Guendouzi making things happen every time he gets on the ball. Wins the ball back and finds Ozil who is close to finding Welbeck at the back post.

85' Chance for Smith-Rowe. The 18-year-old bursts down the left wing and links with Ozil who finds Smith-Rowe but his shot is blocked.

82' Quick feet from Smith-Rowe which is met with rapturous applause from the Emirates home crowd. Certainly a prospect to keep a close eye on.

81' Emery will be disappointed that yet again Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet. Certainly still room for improvement at the back but going forward Arsenal have been deadly in the second half.

77' That's a beautiful strike. Vorskla earn themselves a consolation and Arsenal's search for a clean sheet goes on. Cheaply given away by Lichtsteiner who failed to clear.

GOAL FOR VORSKLA 4-1 Chesnakov

76' Another mention for Sokratis, he hasn't put a foot wrong tonight and played a playmaker's pass to create Arsenal's fourth.

74' Sokratis splits open the defence with a lovely pass. Lichtsteiner clips the ball over the keeper and Ozil taps the ball home on the half volley. Clinical Arsenal performance in the second half.

GOAL FOR ARSENAL 4-0 MESUT OZIL

71' Vorskla breakaway with a quick attack but Smith-Rowe is back to head away from danger in his first action of the game.

70' Alex Iwobi is met with a good reception as he comes off, he's been fantastic today. He's replaced by Emile Smith-Rowe who impressed greatly in pre-season. Huge opportunity for the youngster.

70' Kravchenko is replaced by Sklyar for the visitors.

66' What a run from Guendouzi. Easy to see why he's becoming a fan favourite at Arsenal. Picks out Ozil with a précised pass but the German playmaker overruns it.

64' Soft free kick but it presents a chance for Vorskla. Holding unlucky to be penalised. Danger is cleared easily by Arsenal.

63' Iwobi looks hungry for a goal and deserves one for his performance. Slick, passing football from the Gunners but Iwobi's shot is blocked.

60' Aubameyang and Torreira both man of the match contenders with still a lot of football still to be played. Mkhitaryan and Iwobi both still on the pitch, they've both been terrific.

58' Both Aubameyang and Torreira can be delighted with their performances. Job looks done for Arsenal with more than half an hour to go.

57' Aubameyang won't be able to claim the match ball though, hes replaced by Ozil while Guendouzi comes on for Torreira.

57' Mkhitaryan claims another assist. Aubamayang catches the keeper well off his line and guides his shot in to the bottom corner, crisp finish.

GOAL 3-0 to Arsenal- AUBAMEYANG

56' Certainly won't be a nice sight for Vorskla, who already look tired, to see Ozil ready to come on.

55' Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi both getting stripped and ready to come on.

54' Sokratis covers well once again. Brilliantly timed tackle to prevent a breakaway from Vorskla.

52' Iwobi in the mix again. His cross finds Aubameyang who peeled off at the back post but he hits his volley wildly over. Arsenal creating chances for fun now.

50' Should have been a third! Aubameyang gets away at pace and puts the ball in a good area for Welbeck who does well to reach the ball competing against two defenders but the ball goes behind for a goal kick.

48' Mkhkitaryan and Iwobi both involved again. The Armenia's cross is met by Welbeck from close range and he doubles the Gunners' advantage.

GOAL FOR ARSENAL 2-0 DANNY WELBECK

47' First chance of the half. Iwobi bursts forward and his cross is met first time by Mhkitaryan but his shot goes just wide of the post.

Second half underway: Play is resumed at the Emirates with Arsenal getting second half proceedings underway.

Vorskla are clearly limited against tough opposition and have defended well for most of the first half. But they'll have to show something in the second half to get a result which could leave them susceptible to conceding more.

Torreira is a pitbull in the middle of his park, love his energy and commitment and he has talent on the ball to back that up. Sokratis has dominated at the back as well, Vorskla haven't had a sniff at goal yet to test debutant Leno.

Lucas Torreira has been really bright, looks as if Arsenal have found a top player if his early form is anything to go by. Took a couple of knocks in the first half, hoping he will be okay to play after the break.

As expected, Arsenal have dominated proceedings with 68% possession but had done little with it until Aubameyang's goal.

Not the most exciting half of football but its been brighter since Aubameyang gave the Gunners the lead. In a half of few chances, Arsenal took their goal brilliantly as they broke quickly on the break with Mkhitaryan and Iwobi before Aubameyang converted to punish Vorskla.

HALF TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Vorskla.

45' Arsenal turning on the style now. Mkhitaryan has a curling effort tipped over for a corner.

45' Beautiful skill from Aubameyang to trick his way past two plyers and his shot from long range hits the outside of the post.

45' Off the post! So close to a second for Aubameyang.

43' Iwobi with a mazy run through midfield and made his way in to the box but he scuffs his cross.

42' Arsenal haven't had much defending to do but Sokratis has cleaned up nicely at every opportunity.

38' Torreira goes for goal and is close to finding the back of the net. The angle didn't look likely for a shot but he's caught the keeper out and his shot flies in to the side netting.

32' It's taken a while, but Arsenal take advantage of their first meaningful attack of the game. Brilliant, quick passing football and a neat finish from Aubameyang.

31' Arsenal 1-0 Vorskla- Arsenal break quickly as Mkhitaryan steals the ball and Iwobi finds Aubameyang with a cross-field pass before he picks out the bottom corner with a first timed finish.

31' GOAL FOR ARSENAL- AUBAMEYANG!

30' Torreira takes another knock and is receiving treatment on the sidelines. Hoping he'll be okay to carry on, been by far Arsenal's brightest spark.

28' Arsenal have another long spell of position and Iwobi cuts on to his right foot and fires a shot well over the bar.

24' For all of their dominance, the Gunners haven't yet created a clear cut opportunity.

22' There's a scramble in the box when it looked like Elneny might have a chance to shoot but the flag is raised against Mkhitaryan.

19' Sharpar dives in to the tackle with Elneny and is shown the games first yellow card.

17' Arsenal having all of the ball, Mkhitaryan overhits his pass as he tries to slot Lichtsteiner through on the right wing.

14' Torreira has made an impressive start to the game. He's controlling the game in the middle of the park and playing forward at every opportunity. Still 0-0.

12' It's Torreira again at the heart of the action and his through ball finds Lichtsteiner in the box but the flag is raised.

11' Lucas Torreira splits the Vorskla defence with a through ball which has just too much weight on it as the keeper heads away.

9' Kulach tries a speculative effort on the volley which flies well over the goal, optimistic to say the least.

7' Quick feet from Mkhitaryan but the attack comes to nothing as Welbedk commits a foul.

4' It's a very late challenge and Kulach is lucky to escape a yellow for a bad tackle on Lucas Torreira.

3' A slow start to the game, Arsenal with a good spell of early possession but are yet to muster an attack.

KICK OFF: We're underway at the Emirates. Vorskla kick off.

Nacho Monreal leads out the Arsenal team, kick off is imminent.

Arsenal will be looking to match or better Chelsea's result to continue a good start for English teams in Europe (other than City). The Blues have just beaten PAOK 1-0 away from home.

Vorskla currently sit in 5th place in the Ukraine Premier League, having won four and lost four of their eight league matches.

Making his debut for the club tonight, Bernd Leno will be the 858th player to represent Arsenal Football Club.

Nacho Monreal is given the armband for tonight's game.

Rob Holding marks his 23rd birthday with his first appearance of the season!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will make his first European appearance for Arsenal having been ineligible to play in last years competition.

Looks as if Emery is taking the Europa League very seriously, with several experienced players in the line-up. He'll be looking to win the competition for a fourth time in his career.

Arsenal subs: Bellerin, Lacazette, Ozil, Martinez, Guendouzi, Nketiah, Smith-Rowe

Unai Emery names a strong Arsenal side as Bernd Leno and Lucas Torriera are awarded their first Arsenal starts.

Vorskla Poltava: Shust, Perduta, Dalku, Chesnakov, Batista de Souza, Kobakhidze, Sharpar, Rebenok, Kulach, Kolomoets.

Arsenal starting XI: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Holding, Sokratis, Monreal, Torreira, Elneny, Mkhitryan, Iwobi, Welbeck, Aubameyang.

Team news imminent- stay tuned at VAVEL UK for all the latest.

That’s all your pre match build up for now. Join us an hour before kick off for confirmed team line ups.

Also in Arsenal’s group this season are Sporting Lisbon who are likely to provide the most difficult test. The Gunners will also face Azerbaijani side Qarabag.

Alex Iwobi will be hoping for a start tonight, as well as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, both of whom have struggled for consistent game time during the first five Premier League matches. Each of them have one goal to their name so far. Mkhitaryan was particularly useful in Europe last season - even scoring at the San Siro.

Emery may use tonight’s game as a chance to rotate his squad with a home Premier League fixture against Everton on Sunday likely to take priority. Rob Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos may be in line for their first starts of the season, however the latter has been struggling with an injury this season which may see hm only claim a place on the bench.

Ukranian opposition, Vorskla Poltava, finished in third place last season in the Ukraninan Premier League. Vorskla will have a tough task on their hands to qualify from Group E which of course contains Arsenal, as well as Sporting Lisbon and Qarabag.

Lucas Torreira is another name who Arsenal fans will be expecting to see on the team sheet tonight. The summer arrival from Sampdoria impressed during the World Cup for Uruguay screening in front of the back four. Despite having limited play time during Arsenal’s five matches this season, the Uruguayan has looked sharp and his cameo roles from the bench both against Cardiff City and Newcastle United helped Arsenal to two consecutive victories away from home.

Petr Cech has started all five of Arsenal’s Premier League games this season, which haven’t been without some shaky moments, therefore tonight’s game will present a chance for Leno to compete with Cech for the number one jersey.

Emery also confirmed in his pre-match press conference that German international goalkeeper Bernd Leno will receive his first start for the club, having joined the Gunners in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen for £19million.The competition is likely to present a chance for some of Arsenal’s young stars to flourish with Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith-Rowe expected to feature in some capacity.

Emery will be looking to add a fourth Europa League success to his repertoire of achievements, having won the competition three times consecutively while at Sevilla. The Gunners fell just short in last seasons competition as they were narrowly defeated by eventual winners of the competition, Atletico Madrid, 2-1 on aggregate.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of the Europa League as Arsenal take on Vorskla Poltava. I’m Andy Preston and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from the Emirates Stadium as Unai Emery takes charge of Arsenal in European competition for the first time at 8pm BST. Stay tuned at VAVEL for the latest updates as the team news comes in around an hour prior to kick off.