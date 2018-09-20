Jose Mourinho praises full-backs following 3-0 victory over Young Boys

Manchester United started their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign in convincing style, beating Young Boys 3-0 in Switzerland.

After the game, manager Jose Mourinho was quick to praise debutant Diogo Dalot, as well as fullback on the other flank, Luke Shaw.

"They played very very well"

It was clear to see for any fan of the Red Devils that Dalot has the potential to be a success at United from early stages of the game, solid at the back as well as a real threat going forward at just 19 years of age.

When asked about his performance, Mourinho took the chance to praise both of his fullbacks.

“I want to be also nice to Luke [Shaw, United’s left-back] because I think both play at the same level, they played very very well." stated the Portuguese manager, “Our danger came from both of them, they had fantastic movement, depth, crosses, assists. They were involved in the most dangerous actions, so both were very, very good."

Following this, the two-time Champions League winner went on further to sing the praises of the newest addition to his starting lineup, "But Luke is here for a few years is playing since beginning of the season. For Diogo, first match after knee surgery, very good solid performance."

A fullback partnership for years to come?

Upon signing for United in 2014, Shaw was seen as a potential long-term replacement for Patrice Evra, having shown his quality at Southampton from such a young age. Now, four years on, the Englishman seems to be finally brimming with confidence and opting to make the role his own, whilst still being at the age of just 23.

This mixed with the fact that Dalot has already shown a high level of promise after just one game, could mean that the Red Devils potentially have a fullback on either flank capable of holding down a position in the starting 11 for years to come - possibly fixing issues that the club have been having for many years.

Mourinho has also taken the chance to comment on the long-term future for Dalot, “Everybody could see the potential and he is a 19-year-old player who has more than 10 years to play for Manchester United.”

Following three impressive victories away from home, United will now return to Old Trafford on Saturday for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers, with question marks surrounding who will start at fullback following two impressive displays from both Shaw and Dalot.