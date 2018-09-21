Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs desperate to get their season back on track

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions after a demoralising loss in Milan this week.

Domestic defeats to Watford and Liverpool have halted what was an excellent start to the season for the Lilywhites.

As for the Seagulls, they are on the back of a midweek comeback against local rivals Southampton.

Spurs on the rocks

Mauricio Pochettino's men are struggling to grind out results having lost their past three games.

On the weekend, Spurs were embarrassed by a wasteful Liverpool despite a flattering scoreline in what could have been a landslide victory for the Reds.

The domestic defeat was followed by another embarrassment at the San Siro.

Christian Eriksen gave Spurs a one-goal advantage but with just minutes to go Inter Milan equalised and with seconds remaining Matías Vecino completed the comeback.

With no win in their last three games, surely Spurs will force the victory on Saturday?

Brighton with back-to-back draws

Chris Hughton's men have not tasted victory since their 3-2 win over Manchester United in the season's second game.

In their last two Premier League games, Brighton have earned two 2-2 draws against Fulham and Southampton.

However, former-Spurs Hughton is wary of a possible response from his former side:

"As manager of a club playing against them, my responsibility is to warn the team that these are a team who don't lose many games," he said.

"By their standards, they're having a more difficult time and that's the time perhaps when they could be at their most dangerous."

"They've got great quality, we know we'll have to play at a really good level to get something from the game," Hughton added.

Team news

Pascal Gross remains sidelined for the Gulls after picking up an ankle injury before the international break.

Dele Alli could make his return to the squad after leaving the England squad due to injury.

However, Dele will be assessed before the game along with Moussa Sissoko.

Captain, Hugo Lloris remains out for Spurs after sustaining a thigh injury against Manchester United.