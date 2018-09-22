Rafa Benitez's post-match comments: 'If the owner wants to support the team that's okay'

Newcastle United picked up their second point of the season with yet another 0-0 draw away from home where they rarely threatened Crystal Palace.

The main talking point from the Geordies was about Mike Ashley being at the game and Rafa Benitez confirmed he hadn't spoken to the owner and there were no plans to do so.

"We missed the final pass"

Benitez told The Chronicle: "We knew it would be difficult."

"We defended well."



"In the second half they pushed hard but we fought for each other."

"We missed the final pass."

The Spaniard seemed content with how his players performed today under pressure and they seemed to carry out his instructions very well as they restricted Palace to few chances.

"He didn't make any difference during the game"

When Benitez was asked about the presence of the owner he didn't seem too fazed by one of his rare appearances.

The Spaniard told BBC Radio Newcastle: "I couldn't see him on the pitch and he didn't make any difference during the game!"



Benitez clearly doesn't want this to be the main story of the day as it doesn't bother him as his focus is solely on what is happening on the pitch and improving the Magpies' current form.

"If you score then, the game changes totally"

Benitez did admit that confidence was missing amongst his side at the moment.

He told The Chronicle: "That's what we are missing." When he was asked if confidence was low amongst his players.

"We are missing this kind of situation when we have a couple of chances, we have to do a little bit better."



"If you score then, the game changes totally."

Newcastle's best chance fell to Ayoze Perez when he shot straight at Wayne Hennessey the Spaniard does seem to be low on confidence in front of goal.