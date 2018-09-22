Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Nervy Lilywhites end losing run to get back on track

Tottenham Hotspur finally got back to winning ways on Saturday evening as they defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League.

Spurs knew that they had to put a run of three straight defeats behind them and they did just that as goals from Harry Kane from the penalty spot and Erik Lamela ensured the three points came home with them the North London.

The seagulls did make things a little nevery towards the end as Anthony Knockaert fired home in the 93rd minute but it wasn't enough as Spurs held on for the win.

Spurs started brightly at the Amex

Despite losing their last three games in all competitions, Spurs were straight on the front foot from the start of the game as they pinned the hosts back into their own half.

Their play was almost rewarded with a goal when a good corner kick from Christian Eriksen was whipped into the box which found Toby Alderweireld, who done every right with this header but Matthew Ryan made a brilliant save to keep the ball out of the net.

Heung-min Son then went close on two occasions within the first twenty minutes as the visitors continued their search for the opening goal of the game.

The south korean winger firstly saw a shot form the edge of the box just go wide of the goal, before he was presented a golden chance with a free header from a cross in the box but he headed the ball well over the bar, when he should have done much better.



Kane ended goal drought from the penalty spot

Spurs continued right until the end of the first half to open the scoring and they were presented with the chance to do just that as Glenn Murray handled the ball in his own penalty area from a Kieran Trippier free-kick, which referee Chris Kavanagh had no hesitation in pointing straight to the spot.

Kane stepped up to take the penalty confidently slammed the ball home sending Ryan the wrong way in nets to give the visitors a lead that their play deserved in the first half.

Not long after that, the referee blew his whistle for half-time with Spurs in control of the game, while the hosts needed to show much more in the second half to get back into game and not only being able to counter attack which is what Spurs only let them do.

Brighton's tactics changed in the second half

It was clear to see that Chris Hughton had a few choice words for his side at half-time as they came out with much more intent in the second half as they decided to press the Spurs players high up the pitch and it almost led to them getting back on level terms.

Beram Kayal played a great through pass to Knockaert, who was in on goal but he shot straight at Paulo Gazzaniga when he should have scored.



Lamela doubled the visitors lead after a slick passing move

The hosts continued to press from the equaliser but that left them exposed at the back as spurs took full advantage to double their lead in the 76th minute.

The goal came from a slick passing move which ended with Danny Rose finding second half substitute Lamela in the box, who slotted the ball into the back of the net giving Ryan no chance in goals.

Kane had further chances to make the scoreline much more pleasing for the visitors but twice he saw goalbound efforts well-saved by Ryan.

Knockaert added a late consolation for the Seagulls but Spurs held on for the win

The hosts did manage to make it a nervy ending for Spurs as Knockaert did fire home a great strike in the third minute of injury time but it was all too late for the home side, who will feel that they should have done much more in the first half given how many problems they gave Spurs in the second half.