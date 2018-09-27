Jordan Pickford pens Everton contract extension until 2024

Jordan Pickford has penned a new six-year deal with Everton, extending his stay at the club until the summer of 2024.

The Goalkeeper, who it had been rumoured for a number of months was in line for an extension, put pen to paper on the new deal on Wednesday afternoon which will keep him at the club for the long-term.

His previous contract, a five-year deal which he signed after joining the Blues from Sunderland last summer, still had plenty of time to run but the new deal is a reward for his form since joining the club - whilst also warning off any potential suitors.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper was linked with a move away from Goodison Park after he returned from the World Cup a national hero for his penalty shoot-out saving antics.

Upon signing his new contract, Pickford told EvertonFC.com: “Getting the opportunity to become England’s Number one was down to being at Everton, and putting in solid performances week in and week out.

“Coming to Everton, a massive club with a massive history and how passionate and determined the fans are to see us perform in the league, you’ve got to perform week in and week out to make the fans happy.”

Continuing to move forward

Despite perhaps being promised a bit more stability and success, it’s been a turbulent 12 months for Pickford and Everton.

The club has gone through three permanent managers and an interim boss, all bringing different coaches with them.

“I think getting this move has improved me massively,” stated Pickford in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve had four goalkeeping coaches - including Alan Kelly - since coming in I’ve adapted to each coach and they’ve all improved me.

“I’ll always be learning, I’ll never stop learning. It’s also about maturing and getting better on that side of things.”

The ‘keeper was also pressed about his ambitions for future - seeing as he’ll be staying at the club for the foreseeable future.

He answered: “Personally, just keep playing - playing week in and week out. As a collective, as a group of lads, I think the next progression to achieve some silverware - be that the League Cup or FA Cup.

“Also, we want to be finishing higher up in the league and that’ll take a lot of hard work but that’s hard work we’re willing to put in as a group of lads.”